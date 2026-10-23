a Divided Market | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss movie theater stocks, major rotation in the market in October, and how stocks historically move around the midterms. Then they break down earnings from Netflix (NFLX), SpaceX (SPCX), and Meta Platforms (META), and a cautionary tale from Moderna (MRNA). Lastly, they share four stock picks for the months ahead courtesy of four Cabot analysts in a recently recorded webinar. The webinar, “4 Stocks to Maximize Profits in a Post-Midterms Market,” is available in its entirety here; for more information about the offer mentioned in this week’s episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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