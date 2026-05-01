6 Ways to Profit This Year Outside the Mag 7 | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss Bitcoin, the ongoing market rally and signs that it could continue, earnings from five of the Magnificent 7 stocks, and Jerome Powell’s last meeting at the helm of the Fed. Then they each pick three stocks or sectors they like for the rest of 2026 that range from natural gas and streaming to space and directed energy weapons. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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