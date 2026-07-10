4 Pivotal Earnings Reports that Could Swing the Market | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the rotation in the market over the last few weeks, the resumption of hostilities in Iran, and whether it will matter for investors. Then, they move on to South Korea, where the KOSPI index has entered a bear market, while one of the country’s largest companies, SK Hynix (SKHY), completes its U.S. listing in the largest ADR IPO ever. To close out the episode, they each highlight the two companies that they think will have the biggest impact when they report in the upcoming Q2 earnings season. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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