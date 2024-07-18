Buy Call U

July 18, 2024
Buy the Unity Software (U) December 18 Calls (exp. 12/20/2024) for $4 or less.
As I highlighted yesterday, Unity Software (U) was several days into wild call buying activity. And that action is continuing yet again today. Here are some of those bullish trades:
Today - Buyer of 8,000 Unity Software (U) August 21 Calls for $1.13 – Stock at 18
Today - Buyer of 2,000 Unity Software (U) August 19 Calls for $1.45 – Stock at 17.8
Tuesday - Buyer of 4,000 Unity Software (U) September 20 Calls for $1.40 – Stock at 17.4
Monday - Buyer of 7,000 Unity Software (U) August 20 Calls for $0.80 – Stock at 17
July 11 - Buyer of 3,000 Unity Software (U) August 17 Calls for $1.65 – Stock at 16.7.
And while I think the stock looks “meh” (at best), this call buying is just too strong, and perhaps suspect, for me to pass up. Because of that, I am going to add the stock to the portfolio today.
To execute this trade you need to:
Buy to Open the U December 18 Calls
The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $400 per call purchased.
The risks I see in this trade are pretty straightforward …
The Nasdaq is trading lower by 2.6% today, and it’s possible we could be in the early innings of a pullback which would likely hurt U.
U stock has not participated in the market’s advance, which is not the best sign, and I typically try to avoid “dumpster diving.”
That being said, this call buying is overwhelmingly bullish, and paying $4 for a call with over five months until expiration is a risk/reward that I like. For those reasons, I am going to add U to the portfolio today.
|Position (Original)
|U December 18 Calls
|Position Strategy
|Buy Call
|Opened Date
|July 18, 2024
|Expiration
|December 20, 2024
|Net Price
|4
|Strike
|18