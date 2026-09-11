September 17, 2026 Live Event: Three “Defensive Optimism” Stocks for a Turbulent World

Three “Defensive Optimism” Stocks for a Turbulent World

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Join Carl Delfled, Chief Analyst of Cabot Explorer, for this exclusive live event where he’ll discuss:



The China Shock 2.0 has arrived. What is it - and how will it impact your portfolio?

What countries and sectors should you invest in outside the U.S. right now?

Plus, three stocks and two ETFs to help you profit from a rapidly-changing global economy

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About the Expert

Carl Delfeld is a member of the Cabot investment team, and chief analyst of Cabot Explorer.

He received his Masters in Law and Diplomacy at the Tufts Fletcher School; worked for the First National Bank of Boston (now Bank of America) in London, serving as director of the Japan and South Korea Group; served as vice president at the investment bank Robert W. Baird & Company, developing new business in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney; was Asia advisor to the U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee, the U.S. Finance Committee and the U.S. Department of the Treasury; wrote for Forbes Asia and the Far Eastern Economic Review; served as a member on the U.S. National Committee on Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Japan-U.S. Friendship Commission; was chairman of the Asian Pension Forum and wrote a book, titled, Red, White & Bold; the New American Century.

A Proven, Trusted Source

The Cabot Wealth Network was founded in 1970 by Carlton Lutts, a disciplined investor with an engineering mind who developed a proprietary stock picking system using technical and fundamental analyses.

Carlton personally researched and wrote the hugely influential Cabot Market Letter which recommended many big-time profitable trades.

Since then Cabot Wealth Network has grown to become one of the largest and most-trusted independent investment advisory publishers in the country, serving hundreds of thousands of investors across North America and around the world.