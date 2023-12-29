Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
MG-ps-logo-analyst (1).png

January 2024
1895589_January2024CMCMagazineCover-Blog-OP2_121923.jpg
Magazine
Money Myths: The Good, the Bad & the Ugly
Most of us never take practical economics classes that dive into everyday finances, how to save, how to invest, or how to plan for the future. If you’ve taken an economics class at all, you probably learned more about supply and demand than you did about setting aside an emergency fund. That means that most of what we “know” about money we learned from our parents or just sort of picked up as we went along. So this month, let’s put to rest some of the most pernicious money myths and unfounded beliefs that keep us from achieving our long-term financial goals.
December 29, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
Capitol Building
Magazine
These 2 Cannabis ETFs Show the Sector’s Momentum
Legislative news has an outsized impact on cannabis stocks, but the performance of these two funds shows a groundswell of support that’s easy to miss in the headlines.
December 29, 2023
 · 
Michael Brush
Read More
Graduation Caps
Magazine
Putting Together a Portfolio Like Harvard’s Endowment
Harvard University has the largest endowment in the world, and there’s one key difference that differentiates it from how we might run our own portfolios.
December 29, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Read More
How to Invest in an Election Year
With an election year on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to consider how to position your portfolio before election season is well and truly underway.
December 29, 2023
 · 
Clif Droke
The Most Reliable Way to Beat the Market in 2024
Selling options is one of the most reliable ways to beat the market, and in our current low-volatility environment, this strategy is my favorite way to do it.
December 29, 2023
 · 
Andy Crowder
The Secret to Reducing Your Mortgage Rate
There are a number of ways to reduce your mortgage rate, but the “right” way depends on several factors. Let’s break down three options to see which is best.
December 29, 2023
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Important Lessons from the Late Charlie Munger
Charlie Munger passed away last month at 99, but he left behind important lessons for all of us, about life and investing.
December 29, 2023
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Why 2024 Should Be a Big Year for Small Caps
Small-cap stocks have been underperforming for the last few years, but a confluence of factors could be setting up a big year ahead in 2024.
December 29, 2023
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Why Growth Stocks’ Moment Has Finally Arrived
After two years of bear markets, chops, narrow rallies and fits and starts, evidence is building that growth stocks should lead the way once again.
December 29, 2023
 · 
Clif Droke
3 Stocks to Buy Regardless of Market Timing
There’s no such thing as a perfect market timing system, which is why we use tried and true fundamental and technical analysis to find stocks like these.
December 29, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Bitcoin: Buy, Sell or Hold?
Bitcoin is back in the news after doubling in value in 2023, but is it finally a worthwhile investment?
December 29, 2023
 · 
Chris Preston

Start Reading
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.