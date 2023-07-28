Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
July 2023
Person Working From Tropical Location
Growth Stocks Investing
Remote Control: How Remote Workers Are Reshaping Real Estate
Remote work has disrupted the employment landscape and appears to be here to stay; it’s also reshaped real estate as more and more workers are now untethered from the office. This month, let’s dive into how to take advantage of better affordability by relocating, moving for your lifestyle and not your employer, and what states will actually pay you to relocate.
July 28, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell
1688128_August 2023 CMC Mag Article Images-1-B_072423.png
Dividend Stocks Investing
2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks for Income Investors
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been the primary driver of this year’s market rally, and these two AI stocks can help fuel your income investing.
July 28, 2023
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Airplane Taking Off
Growth Stocks Investing
How to Play the Surge in Airline Stocks
Inflation’s bullish impact on precious metals prices has been held back by dollar strength. That could be changing.
July 28, 2023
 · 
Brad Simmerman
3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider
Dividend-paying stocks are a great addition to almost any portfolio, and companies that regularly raise their dividends (like these 3) are even tougher to beat.
July 28, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell
3 Ways to Plays India’s Resurgence
Now the most populous country on the planet, India’s growing economy is attracting global investment as companies diversify manufacturing away from China. Here are 3 stocks I like to increase your exposure to India.
July 28, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
3 Transmission Stocks Addressing the Energy Crisis
While America’s interest and investment in clean energy has rapidly accelerated, it’s lost sight of the infrastructure needed to bring clean energy to homes and businesses. These 3 companies are helping the country meet those needs.
July 28, 2023
 · 
Clif Droke
How to Be a Value Investor in a New Bull Market
A new bull market has arrived, and with it, lofty and unrealistic earnings projections and sky-high stock prices. So what’s a value investor to do?
July 28, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser
This ETF Will Tell You When Small-Cap Stocks Are Ready to Rally
Small-cap stocks have been lagging their large-cap brethren all year; keep an eye on this ETF for signs of a broader (healthier) rally.
July 28, 2023
 · 
Tyler Laundon
How to Protect Your Profits from a Coming Market Pullback
If you’re worried about the inevitable pullback after such a hot start to the year, you’re not alone. This option strategy can help protect your profits.
July 28, 2023
 · 
Andy Crowder
3 Little-Known Canadian Stocks to Buy Now
With U.S. stocks trading at historically high valuations, now’s a good time to look to our neighbors to the north for undervalued opportunities.
July 28, 2023
 · 
Rich Howe
Is This Beaten-Down Chinese EV Stock a Buy?
EV mania has been supplanted by AI mania, but industry fundamentals are still strong and the electric vehicle ecosystem is still growing. Is that enough to make this Chinese electric vehicle company a buy?
July 28, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld

