Cabot Options Institute Quant Trader

Issues
As October expiration moves into our rearview mirror, our total returns sit at an all-time high of 165.8%. For the expiration cycle we were able to lock in two iron condors (SPY and IWM) for a total return of 19.8%.
Updates
Alerts
I want to sell a bear call spread in SPY going out to the November 17, 2023, expiration cycle. This is more of a protective play just in case we see a continuation of the current trend over the next week or so. By adding a bear call spread we are able to bring our deltas closer to a neutral state.