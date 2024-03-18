COI Quant Trader Issue: March 18, 2024
We are finally through March expiration and volatility continues to remain at low levels. Volatility is starting to perk up a little, but the VIX still sits below 15, at 14.41. Until we see a sustained push towards the 18 handle, we should expect to see market complacency rule the day. A return to more normal levels of volatility (18 to 22) would allow us to expand our positions. Until then, we patiently wait for Mr. Market, and more importantly, probabilities, to lead the way.
Weekly Commentary
After a tough bout with sequence risk over the past several trades, it seems as though the probabilities might have shifted in our favor. Time will tell, but it’s nice to finally be sitting on a profitable trade in our most recent bear call spread in SPY. I intend to lean a little more bearish over the next expiration due to all the factors we discussed in our latest subscriber-only webinar. I also intend to add a trade that should take advantage of volatility expansion over the next several months, but we need to spend a few days above 15 before I even think of pulling the trigger.
Current Portfolio
Open Trades
|Open Date
|Ticker
|Strategy
|Trade
|Open Price
|Current Price
|Current Probability
|Delta
|3/13/2024
|SPY
|Bear Call
|May 17, 2024, 535/540
|$1.33
|$0.98
|80.36%
|-0.06
|Open Date
|Closed Date
|Ticker
|Strategy
|Trade
|Open Price
|Closing Price
|Return
|6/2/2022
|6/13/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|July 15, 2022 440/445
|$0.70
|$0.05
|14.94%
|6/8/2022
|6/17/2022
|XOP
|Bear Call Spread
|July 15, 2022 190/195
|$0.70
|$0.04
|15.21%
|6/22/2022
|7/13/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|July 29, 2022 405/410
|$0.75
|$0.35
|8.70%
|6/30/2022
|7/25/2022
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140
|$0.70
|$0.34
|7.76%
|7/8/2022
|7/28/2022
|GLD
|Bull Put Spread
|August 19, 2022 155/150
|$0.60
|$0.16
|9.65%
|7/14/2022
|8/11/2022
|SPY
|Iron Condor
|August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330
|$0.70
|$4.10
|-68.00%
|8/1/2022
|8/29/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|September 16, 2022 439/444
|$0.70
|$0.07
|14.42%
|8/11/2022
|8/29/2022
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|September 23, 2022 350/325
|$0.75
|$0.08
|15.47%
|8/11/2022
|9/8/2022
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168
|$0.77
|$0.57
|4.17%
|9/7/2022
|9/9/2022
|QQQ
|Bull Put Spread
|October 21, 2022 260/255
|$0.62
|$0.30
|6.84%
|9/9/2022
|9/15/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|October 21, 2022 430/435
|$0.75
|$0.25
|11.11%
|9/13/2022
|10/17/2022
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158
|$0.77
|$0.30
|10.40%
|10/3/2022
|10/25/2022
|SPY
|Bull Put Spread
|November 18, 2022 325/320
|$0.54
|$0.09
|9.89%
|10/4/2022
|11/2/2022
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138
|$0.64
|$0.32
|6.84%
|10/6/2022
|11/2/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|November 18, 2022 412/416
|$0.43
|$0.28
|3.90%
|11/16/2022
|11/28/2022
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157
|$0.75
|$0.24
|11.36%
|11/10/2022
|12/6/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|December 16, 2022 420/425
|$0.65
|$0.14
|11.36%
|12/1/2022
|12/6/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|January 20, 2023 435/440
|$0.67
|$0.18
|10.86%
|12/13/2022
|12/15/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|January 20, 2023 430/435
|$0.54
|$0.17
|7.99%
|12/7/2023
|1/6/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156
|$0.70
|$0.06
|19.00%
|1/4/2023
|2/1/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149
|$0.65
|$2.00
|-27.00%
|1/6/2023
|2/2/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|February 17, 2023 415/420
|$0.60
|$2.50
|-38.00%
|2/2/2023
|2/15/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|March 17, 2023 440/445
|$0.63
|$0.15
|10.62%
|2/10/2023
|2/22/2023
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|March 31, 2023 355/360
|$0.70
|$0.17
|11.86%
|2/2/2023
|3/1/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220
|$0.72
|$0.51
|4.38%
|3/6/2023
|3/13/2023
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|April 21, 2023 350/355
|$0.85
|$0.17
|15.74%
|2/23/2023
|3/28/2023
|SPY
|Iron Condor
|April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345
|$0.80
|$0.15
|14.94%
|3/23/2023
|4/11/2023
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|April 21, 2023 338/443
|$0.62
|$2.05
|-28.60%
|3/23/2023
|4/19/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142
|$0.83
|$0.23
|13.64%
|4/12/2023
|4/21/2023
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|May 19, 2023 350/355
|$0.82
|$0.44
|8.23%
|4/21/2023
|5/2/2023
|SPY
|Iron Condor
|June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360
|$0.95
|$0.63
|6.84%
|4/24/2023
|5/10/2023
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|June 16, 2023 354/359
|$0.72
|$0.22
|11.11%
|5/5/2023
|5/24/023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|June 16, 2023 430/435
|$0.72
|$0.35
|7.99%
|6/15/2023
|6/22/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|August 18, 2023 465/470
|$0.70
|$0.24
|10.13%
|5/26/2023
|6/23/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151
|$0.79
|$0.50
|6.15%
|5/31/2023
|7/12/2023
|QQQ
|Bear Call Spread
|July 21, 2023 375/380
|$0.60
|$1.80
|-31.60%
|6/30/2023
|8/7/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|August 18, 2023 462/466
|$0.52
|$0.23
|7.82%
|8/4/2023
|8/11/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|September 15, 2023 470/475
|$0.65
|$0.20
|9.90%
|8/17/2023
|9/13/2023
|SPY
|Iron Condor
|October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385
|$0.72
|$0.25
|10.38%
|9/6/2023
|10/11/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164
|$0.62
|$0.19
|9.41%
|* 9/29/2023
|10/27/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|November 17, 2023 452/457
|$0.74
|$0.03
|16.60%
|*10/6/2023
|11/3/2023
|SPY
|Bull Put Spread
|November 17, 2023 408/403
|$0.58
|$0.03
|12.36%
|* 10/27/2023
|11/3/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|November 17, 2023 430/435
|$0.58
|$3.50
|-33.20%
|10/31/2023
|11/14/2023
|SPY
|Iron Condor
|December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375
|$0.77
|$3.00
|-44.60%
|11/6/2023
|12/8/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|December 15, 2023 456/461
|$0.58
|$3.08
|-50.00%
|12/1/2023
|1/10/2024
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|January 19, 2024 475/480
|$0.75
|$2.75
|-40.00%
|1/23/2024
|2/21/2024
|QQQ
|Bear Call Spread
|March 1, 2024 445/450
|$0.60
|$0.20
|8.70%
|1/16/2024
|3/15/2024
|SPY
|Iron Condor
|March 15, 2024 510/505 - 440/435
|$0.66
|$3.11
|-49.00%
Volatility Matrix
IV Ranks remain low across our watch list with few exceptions. BITO still offers an incredibly high IV and could be an interesting play. SMH is the other highly liquid ETF that offers a very high IV Rank.
When looking at the other ETFs, my preference would be to use a strategy that takes advantage of cheap premium and potential volatility expansion … a bear put spread or bull call spread comes to mind, with the former being the preference. These are debit spread strategies that I might employ as a mix to our predominantly premium selling strategies and to play a potential volatility expansion as we move ever closer to the November elections.
Volatility Talk
After another brief stint above 15, the VIX closed the week at 14.41. The song continues to remain the same. The VIX remains complacent and will be so until we see a sustained push to the 18-20 level and even then we are just entering “normal” levels of volatility. Remember, with an election in the not-so-distant future and in the midst of seasonal weakness, I do expect volatility to see a climb towards normal levels (18-20). As I’ve stated for weeks, it’s my plan to add a volatility-based trade to take advantage of any volatility expansion over the course of the next eight to 10 months.
Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator
Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of March 18, 2024.
Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.
|Very Overbought
|a reading greater than or equal to 80.0
|Overbought
|greater than or equal to 60.0
|Neutral
|between 40 to 60
|Oversold
|less than or equal to 40.0
|Very Oversold
|less than or equal to 20.0.
Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.
ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas
|Exchange Traded Fund
|Ticker Symbol
|IV
|IV Rank
|HPMR Oversold - Overbought
|ARK Innovation ETF
|ARKK
|40.9
|32.1
|35.6
|ProShares Bitcoin ETF
|BITO
|88.5
|84.4
|58.4
|SPDR Dow Jones
|DIA
|13.2
|21.6
|39.6
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets
|EEM
|18.0
|18.1
|51.5
|iShares MSCI EAFE
|EFA
|12.2
|8.6
|58.7
|iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
|EWW
|20.2
|26.4
|62.7
|iShares MSCI Brazil
|EWZ
|22.8
|25.8
|34.3
|iShares China Large-Cap
|FXI
|31.5
|43.1
|53.1
|VanEck Gold Miners
|GDX
|36.6
|48.9
|66.6
|SPDR Gold
|GLD
|13.5
|46.3
|64.4
|iShares High-Yield
|HYG
|6.0
|9.7
|36.7
|iShares Russell 2000
|IWM
|21.6
|35.1
|42.2
|SPDR Regional Bank
|KRE
|31.7
|28.4
|38.4
|VanEck Oil Services
|OIH
|26.5
|4.1
|84
|Invesco Nasdaq 100
|QQQ
|19.8
|33.8
|40.7
|iShares Silver Trust
|SLV
|26.9
|34.8
|78.4
|VanEck Semiconductor
|SMH
|39.0
|105.6
|46.7
|SPDR S&P 500
|SPY
|14.4
|20.3
|46.5
|iShares 20+ Treasury Bond
|TLT
|14.4
|8.3
|29.4
|United States Oil Fund
|USO
|28.6
|19.2
|72
|ProShares Ultra VIX Short
|UVXY
|108.7
|32.3
|55.1
|CBOE Market Volatility Index
|VIX
|92.2
|66.9
|53.6
|Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN
|VXX
|74.3
|37.2
|55.6
|SPDR Biotech
|XLB
|18.2
|23.6
|73.7
|SPDR Energy Select
|XLE
|18.5
|-0.4
|86.9
|SPDR Financials
|XLF
|16.1
|11
|61.1
|SPDR Utilities
|XLU
|18.2
|23
|57.6
|SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer
|XOP
|23.3
|1.3
|87.3
|SPDR Retail
|XRT
|22.3
|32
|53
Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas
|Stock - Quant Trader
|Ticker Symbol
|IV
|IV Rank
|HPMR Oversold - Overbought
|Apple
|AAPL
|23.0
|35.0
|41.2
|Bank of America
|BAC
|25.5
|14.5
|53.5
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|BMY
|25.7
|59.8
|48.1
|Citigroup
|C
|30.3
|26.7
|64.6
|Caterpillar
|CAT
|27.1
|29.8
|76
|Comcast
|CMCSA
|27.8
|35.4
|51.7
|Costco
|COST
|19.1
|18.5
|40.7
|Cisco Systems
|CSCO
|19.9
|21.4
|40.5
|Chevron
|CVX
|19.7
|11.5
|71.1
|Disney
|DIS
|25.3
|24.0
|58.2
|Duke Energy
|DUK
|16.7
|8.9
|57
|Gilead Sciences
|GILD
|25.0
|24.6
|45.3
|General Motors
|GM
|28.7
|6.0
|61.1
|Intel
|INTC
|38.5
|31.3
|40.4
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|17.1
|40.2
|37.3
|JPMorgan
|JPM
|24.1
|33.5
|64.1
|Coca-Cola
|KO
|14.2
|17.4
|44.4
|Altria Group
|MO
|20.4
|33.6
|76
|Merck
|MRK
|25.1
|68.4
|31
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|25.6
|23.6
|57.2
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|23.0
|21.9
|56.1
|NextEra Energy
|NEE
|27.8
|36.9
|79
|Nvidia
|NVDA
|64.2
|87.6
|56.4
|Pfizer
|PFE
|26.7
|48.9
|58.4
|PayPal
|PYPL
|35.6
|24.1
|74.6
|Starbucks
|SBUX
|23.5
|28.9
|30
|AT&T
|T
|24.1
|23.2
|47.9
|Verizon
|VZ
|22.3
|32
|35
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|WBA
|52.2
|80.9
|41.7
|Wells Fargo
|WFC
|29.8
|24.9
|75
|Walmart
|WMT
|16.9
|36.4
|60.1
|Exxon Mobil
|XOM
|20.6
|2.9
|79
Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions
*Portfolio updated every Monday
Bear Call: SPY May 17, 2024, 535/540
Original trade published on 3-13-2024 (click to see original alert)
Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 516.14. We sold the May 17, 2024, SPY 535/540 bear call for $1.33. The expected range or move was 495 to 537. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 72.31%.
Current Thoughts: The SPY now sits at 511.43, roughly $5 lower than when we placed the trade. With 61 days left until the end of the May 17 expiration, SPY sits well below our short call strike of 535. Our probability of success now stands at 80.27% and our bear call spread is currently worth $0.98. We could lock in a small profit here of 7.5%, but I intend to lock in a return when our spread is only worth $0.65 to $0.35.
Call Side:
The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be
published on March 25, 2024.
