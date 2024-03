COI Quant Trader Issue: March 11, 2024

Weekly Commentary

The S&P 500 (SPY) is up 8.3% YTD and 25.1% since its near-term low back on October 27, 2023. It can’t be argued that we are witnessing something well outside of normal distribution.

If we go back to October 27 and take a quick look at the probability of the current move, we can clearly see that the probability at the time for SPY climbing above 510 (SPY currently sits at 511.72) was 0.93%. That’s right – 0.93%! So yes, again, this is definitely a move well outside of the norm.

And it’s the reason I will be looking at the volatility matrix (see below) to help me focus on opportunities for the week ahead.

I continue to take the stance, based on numerous statistics, that while we could certainly see a short-term continuation of the current rally, the probability of a move to the downside is high. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts at these levels as we head into triple witching (expiration of stock index futures, stock index options, single stock options) on March 15.

Current Portfolio

Open Trades Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 1/16/2024 SPY Iron Condor March 15, 2024 510/505 - 440/435 $0.66 $3.78 26.57% - 99.45% -0.15 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.03 12.36% * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20% 10/31/2023 11/14/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $3.00 -44.60% 11/6/2023 12/8/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $3.08 -50.00% 12/1/2023 1/10/2024 SPY Bear Call Spread January 19, 2024 475/480 $0.75 $2.75 -40.00% 1/23/2024 2/21/2024 QQQ Bear Call Spread March 1, 2024 445/450 $0.60 $0.20 8.70% 35.67%

Volatility Talk

I’ve decided to add a matrix of the various IV ranks and levels of implied volatility for all of the ETFs that currently reside on our weekly watch list. This gives us a good picture for the ETFs that we need to focus on each week.

*I’ll be discussing the volatility matrix, and its importance, in our upcoming webinar on Thursday. Please come with any questions. If you can’t make the webinar, no worries, send me your questions and I’ll gladly cover all of them in the webinar.

After a brief stint above 15, the VIX closed the week at 14.74. There is no doubt that the VIX remains complacent and will be so until we see a sustained push to the 18-20 level and even then we are just entering “normal” levels of volatility. Remember, with an election in the not-so-distant future and in the midst of seasonal weakness, I do expect volatility to see a climb towards normal levels (18-20). As I’ve stated for weeks, it’s my plan to add a volatility-based trade to take advantage of any volatility expansion over the course of the next eight to 10 months.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of March 11, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 41.0 32.4 57.2 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 81.9 100 73.9 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 14.0 23.9 48.2 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 15.1 12.4 64.8 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 12.0 9.4 75.8 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 22.9 21.8 38.6 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 23.9 31.3 33.2 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 31.9 38.7 51.5 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 47.1 63.2 80.4 SPDR Gold GLD 14.6 57 94.2 iShares High-Yield HYG 7.3 24 61.4 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 23.6 42 65.9 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 34.4 24.5 66.2 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 28.8 7.2 68.5 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 17.9 29.1 51.2 iShares Silver Trust SLV 26.1 30.9 75.7 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 31.7 96.6 61.8 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 13.3 20 59.8 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 15.0 7.8 67.1 United States Oil Fund USO 32.5 18.5 48.8 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 90.3 23.9 63.6 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 80.1 25.2 62.9 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 62.7 26.3 63.9 SPDR Biotech XLB 13.9 22.6 72.9 SPDR Energy Select XLE 20.6 1.8 72.8 SPDR Financials XLF 15.9 11.1 74.6 SPDR Utilities XLU 21.5 24.3 73 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 26.3 5.9 72.1 SPDR Retail XRT 29.7 27.9 54

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 23.7 43.0 24 Bank of America BAC 26.1 13.8 78.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 25.9 62.0 83.2 Citigroup C 26.2 15.4 73.6 Caterpillar CAT 25.4 23.5 69.6 Comcast CMCSA 39.4 40.9 56.3 Costco COST 29.7 38.1 36.8 Cisco Systems CSCO 18.5 25.8 62.8 Chevron CVX 21.6 17.1 42 Disney DIS 24.7 25.4 51.7 Duke Energy DUK 18.3 20.0 70 Gilead Sciences GILD 25.0 32.9 70.2 General Motors GM 31.7 12.7 40.8 Intel INTC 39.4 40.5 49.7 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 17.4 48.3 47.4 JPMorgan JPM 21.3 18.7 71.4 Coca-Cola KO 13.8 20.9 38.1 Altria Group MO 22.6 30.5 69.1 Merck MRK 19.8 45.4 31 Morgan Stanley MS 25.0 17.0 52.3 Microsoft MSFT 21.1 23.6 46.2 NextEra Energy NEE 32.2 50.7 72.6 Nvidia NVDA 50.0 96.8 65.1 Pfizer PFE 27.4 52.4 56.1 PayPal PYPL 36.2 26.4 47.1 Starbucks SBUX 22.2 32 33.1 AT&T T 27.8 21.3 59.8 Verizon VZ 22.0 31.7 30.6 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 54.2 89.1 46.8 Wells Fargo WFC 25.7 14.1 83.3 Walmart WMT 17 35.2 66.7 Exxon Mobil XOM 22.3 9.4 75.6

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Iron Condor: SPY March 15, 2024, 510/505 – 440/435

Original trade published on 1-16-2024 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 474. We sold the March 15, 2024, SPY 510/505 – 440/435 iron condor for $0.66. The expected range or move was 455 to 494. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 91.07% on the call side and 86.77% on the put side.

Current Thoughts: The SPY now sits at 511.43, just $1 lower at this time last week. With just 5 days left until the end of the March 15 expiration, SPY sits above our short call strike of 505. As I stated last week, if we expect to take a profit off the table a near-term decline needs to occur. We still have a probability of touch of 58.15%, but we will need to see a significant push lower over the next few days, otherwise we will need to close our position and move on to the next opportunity.

Call Side:

Put Side:

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on March 18, 2024.

