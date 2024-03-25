COI Quant Trader Issue: March 25, 2024

Weekly Commentary

The goal is simple this week. We have two open bear call spread positions at the moment which means our portfolio currently leans to the short side of things. This week, if the market cooperates, I plan to add some long exposure through a debit spread, or a bull put spread, to even out our deltas so our portfolio takes a more neutral stance. There is no doubt that the air is getting thin at these levels. But, as we have seen recently, just when you think the market might take a turn, the bulls make an appearance.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Trades Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 3/13/2024 SPY Bear Call May 17, 2024 535/540 $1.33 $1.60 68.45% -0.08 3/19/2024 QQQ Bear Call April 26, 2024 460/465 $0.91 $1.30 72.02% -0.07 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.03 12.36% * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20% 10/31/2023 11/14/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $3.00 -44.60% 11/6/2023 12/8/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $3.08 -50.00% 12/1/2023 1/10/2024 SPY Bear Call Spread January 19, 2024 475/480 $0.75 $2.75 -40.00% 1/23/2024 2/21/2024 QQQ Bear Call Spread March 1, 2024 445/450 $0.60 $0.20 8.70% 1/16/2024 3/15/2024 SPY Iron Condor March 15, 2024 510/505 - 440/435 $0.66 $3.11 -49.00%

Volatility Matrix

Nothing has changed since last week. IV Ranks remain low across our watch list with few exceptions. BITO still offers an incredibly high IV and could be an interesting play. SMH, EWW, GDX and even IWM are the other highly liquid ETFs that offer decent IV Ranks. My preference is to see IV Ranks above 30 when using options selling strategies.

When looking at the other ETFs, my preference would be to use a strategy that takes advantage of cheap premium and potential volatility expansion … a bear put spread or bull call spread comes to mind, with the former being the preference. These are debit spread strategies that I might employ as a mix to our predominantly premium selling strategies and to play a potential volatility expansion as we move ever closer to the November elections.

Volatility Talk

The VIX continues to be mired below the 15 handle and until we see a sustained move above 15, we should expect to see a challenging environment for selling premium in the major index ETFs. As it stands, it’s smooth sailing for the bulls as complacency, as seen through the low levels of the VIX, continues to reign supreme.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of March 25, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 37.0 23.5 46.9 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 81.5 76.9 40.1 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 12.5 15.5 61.1 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 13.4 11.9 50.8 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 11.4 5.8 66.3 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 20.5 23.3 60.2 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 22.3 25.4 40.9 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 27.3 14.9 42.8 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 31.5 40.6 53 SPDR Gold GLD 12.4 46.1 57.1 iShares High-Yield HYG 6.2 28.9 63.7 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 20.4 39.5 53 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 29.7 24.2 50.1 VanEck Oil Services OIH 23.3 -1.9 80.6 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 17.3 17.4 64.4 iShares Silver Trust SLV 23.6 11.8 52 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 33.2 63.8 65.2 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 12.9 12.5 68 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 13.5 1.3 55.1 United States Oil Fund USO 27.0 8.1 58.5 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 89.8 11.5 31.2 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 80.9 55.5 34.5 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 61.8 13.2 32.9 SPDR Biotech XLB 13.5 22.1 67.1 SPDR Energy Select XLE 16.7 -2.2 78.7 SPDR Financials XLF 14.9 9.3 62.5 SPDR Utilities XLU 15.8 15 62 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 21.0 -0.9 76.1 SPDR Retail XRT 20.6 27.4 62.1

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 23.1 38.4 43 Bank of America BAC 25.5 20.7 70.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 29.9 55.3 46.7 Citigroup C 28.1 27.3 78.2 Caterpillar CAT 26.3 30.4 69.7 Comcast CMCSA 28.1 48.1 47.3 Costco COST 18.2 14.5 47.3 Cisco Systems CSCO 16.2 6.9 57.7 Chevron CVX 18.1 4.2 56 Disney DIS 24.5 20.2 71.1 Duke Energy DUK 18.2 10.2 50.1 Gilead Sciences GILD 25.0 25.5 36.4 General Motors GM 27.7 7.4 73.9 Intel INTC 38.9 36.5 43.4 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 18.2 45.1 24.6 JPMorgan JPM 23.2 38.2 68.8 Coca-Cola KO 13.1 11.0 54.8 Altria Group MO 17.6 22.8 44.5 Merck MRK 23.2 64.2 56.5 Morgan Stanley MS 27.8 37.2 66.7 Microsoft MSFT 21.5 13.3 69.8 Nextera Energy NEE 24.9 27.6 75.2 Nvidia NVDA 51.8 53.5 74.2 Pfizer PFE 24.7 36.9 42.7 PayPal PYPL 34.1 19.5 64.3 Starbucks SBUX 19.9 19 39.9 AT&T T 23.4 24 40.9 Verizon VZ 25.3 28.5 58.3 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 50.6 79 38.7 Wells Fargo WFC 27.1 24.4 53.4 Walmart WMT 16.1 28.3 54.8 Exxon Mobil XOM 18.7 0.1 84.5

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Bear Call: SPY May 17, 2024, 535/540

Original trade published on 3-13-2024 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 516.14. We sold the May 17, 2024, SPY 535/540 bear call for $1.33. The expected range or move was 495 to 537. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 72.31%.

Current Thoughts: The SPY now sits at 521.21, roughly $5 higher than when we placed the trade. With 54 days left until the end of the May 17 expiration, SPY remains below our short call strike of 535. Our probability of success now stands at 68.50% and our bear call spread is currently worth $1.60.

Call Side:

Bear Call: QQQ April 26, 2024, 460/465

Original trade published on 3-19-2024 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, QQQ was trading for roughly 436.50. We sold the April 26, 2024, QQQ 460/465 bear call for $0.91. The expected range or move was 420 to 458. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 80.16%.

Current Thoughts: The QQQs now sit at 446.38, roughly $10 higher than when we placed the trade. With 33 days left until the end of the April 26 expiration, QQQ still sits well below our short call strike of 460. Our probability of success now stands at 72.08% and our bear call spread is currently worth $1.30.

Call Side:

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on April 1, 2024.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.