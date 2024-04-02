April 2, 2024

(QQQ and SPY)

As we let you know last week, we are closing down our Cabot Options Institute services.

In addition to transferring your remaining balance to other services, we are reviewing all open Cabot Options Institute trades in order to provide you with instructions on closing those positions in the coming days.

If you have questions please feel free to contact customer support at support@cabotwealth.com or call us at 800-326-8826. As always, we cannot provide individual investing or tax advice.

This email includes instructions for positions in the Quant Trader portfolio.

———————————-

Today we are going to close our two Bear Call Spreads (QQQ and SPY) in the Quant Trader portfolio. Here are the details:

Buy to Close the QQQ April 460 Calls (exp. 4/26)

Sell to Close the QQQ April 465 Calls (exp. 4/26)

And

Buy to Close the SPY May 535 Calls (exp. 5/17)

Sell to Close the SPY May 540 Calls (exp. 5/17)

After these trades have been executed, we will no longer own a long call or short call in the QQQs or the SPY.

