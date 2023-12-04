COI Income Trader Issue: December 4, 2023

Weekly Commentary

As we move into the month of December all of our positions continue to thrive. Even if we see a pullback over the next month, unless it’s sharp, we should see some nice gains as we progress through the month.

I also hope to add another trade to the portfolio, but I would like to see a reprieve before I sell a few puts. Implied volatility is currently quite low across the board and the market sits in an extreme short-term overbought state. So, it’s tough to find opportunities to open a new position at the moment. If we see a short-term spike in volatility, hopefully towards the 15 level in the VIX, I expect I’ll dip a toe in. Until then, I’ll gladly sit on my hands and allow our current positions to work their magic.

Current Positions

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Income Wheel Portfolio: Open Positions

Covered Calls: PFE December 15, 2023, 31 Calls

Original trade published on 11-9-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 31 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 29.84.

Now, with PFE trading for 28.91, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 89.22%, and the price of the 31 calls sits at $0.10. There are 12 days left in the December 15, 2023, expiration cycle so there isn’t much to do other than to allow time decay to work its magic.

Covered Calls: GDX January 19, 2024, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 11-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the January 19, 2024, 29 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 27.26.

Now, with GDX trading for 31.81, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 11.08%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at $3.15. There are 47 days left in the January 19, 2024 expiration cycle. We are still early in the trade so there isn’t much to do at the moment other than to allow the price of GDX to vacillate. As it stands, GDX is well above its short strike of 29. If GDX closes above its call strike of 29, we will lock in the premium sold and any capital gains on the stock.

Selling Puts: XLU December 15, 2023, 56 Puts

Original trade published on 10-25-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 56 puts for $0.75. At the time of the alert, XLU was trading for 59.

Now, with XLU trading for 63.53, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 98.63%, and the price of the 56 puts sits at roughly $0.02. There are 12 days left in the December 15, 2023, expiration cycle. XLU continues to rally off fresh 52-week lows. With 12 days left until expiration, I plan to take the trade off this week and immediately sell more put premium.

Selling Puts: KO January 19, 2024, 57.5 Puts

Original trade published on 11-27-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the January 19, 2023, 57.5 puts for $0.76. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 58.36.

Now, with KO trading for 58.64, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 68.09%, and the price of the 57.5 puts sits at roughly $0.53. There are 47 days left in the January 19, 2023, expiration cycle. There isn’t much to do at the moment other than to allow time decay to work its magic.

Selling Puts: BITO December 22, 2023, 16.5 Puts

Original trade published on 11-20-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 22, 2023, 16.5 puts for $0.50. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 18.81.

Now, with BITO trading for 19.27, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 82.19%, and the price of the 16.5 puts sits at roughly $0.23. There are 19 days left in the December 22, 2023, expiration cycle. So far, our trade looks to be in great shape. If we have the opportunity to buy our puts back for $0.10 to $0.15, we will do so and immediately sell more put premium.

Selling Puts: DKNG December 15, 2023, 36 Puts

Original trade published on 11-20-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 36 puts for $0.65. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 38.51.

Now, with DKNG trading for 39.00, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 84.30%, and the price of the 36 puts sits at roughly $0.24. There are 12 days left in the December 15, 2023, expiration cycle. So far, our trade looks to be in great shape. If we have the opportunity to buy our puts back for roughly $0.10, we will do so and immediately sell more put premium.

