Income Trader
Reliable Income From Time-Tested Strategies
October 25, 2023

Cabot Options Institute Income Trader: Alert (XLU)

SPDR Utilities ETF (XLU)

It’s time to add a new ETF to the mix, and as mentioned in our call last week, I wanted to add an ETF with a fairly conservative level of implied volatility (IV) to the portfolio. With an IV of around 23%, XLU fits the bill.

So, as a result, I’m going to place a trade in XLU today. I intend on adding another stock next week and my goal is to go with a stock that has an IV around 40% to 60%.

XLU is currently trading for 59.

Here is the trade:

Sell to Open XLU December 15, 2023, 56 put for $0.75. (As always, prices will vary, please adjust accordingly.)

COI_IT_102523_XLU_shortput.png

Delta of short call: 0.24
Probability of Profit: 72.84%
Probability of Touch: 53.85%
Total net credit: $0.75
Max return (cash-secured): 1.3%

Risk Management

We will use XLU as part of our Income Wheel Portfolio, so if XLU closes below our put strike at expiration, we will be assigned shares of XLU (per the guidelines of the strategy). Until that point, we will repeatedly sell puts on XLU. Of course, any necessary trade alerts/updates will follow.
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
