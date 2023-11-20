Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Income Trader
Reliable Income From Time-Tested Strategies
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Institute Income Trader

November 20, 2023

Andy Crowder

Cabot Options Institute Income Trader: Alert (BITO, DKNG)

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO)

We’ve managed to lock in a return of 33.1% in BITO. Not many can say they’ve made money in BITO since the beginning of June 2022. At the time we added our first BITO trade it was trading for approximately 18; now it stands at 15.65. Just another reason why more and more individual investors are flocking to the tried-and-true income wheel approach.

BITO is currently trading for 18.81.

Here is the trade:

Sell to Open BITO December 22, 2023, 16.5 put for $0.50. (As always, prices will vary, please adjust accordingly.)

COI_IT_112023_BITO_open.png

Delta of short call: 0.23
Probability of Profit: 70.67%
Probability of Touch: 54.85%
Total net credit: $0.50
Max return (cash-secured): 3.0%

Risk Management

We use BITO as part of our Income Wheel Portfolio, so if BITO closes below our put strike at expiration, we will be assigned shares of BITO (per the guidelines of the strategy). Until that point, we will repeatedly sell puts on BITO. Of course, any necessary trade alerts/updates will follow.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DKNG continues to be a great addition to the portfolio. We recently locked in 9.6% in options premium and capital gains. Now it’s time to start the income wheel cycle over again by selling puts in DKNG. Hopefully, our good fortune continues.

DKNG is currently trading for 38.51.

Here is the trade:

Sell to Open DKNG December 15, 2023, 36 put for $0.65. (As always, prices will vary, please adjust accordingly.)

COI_IT_112023_DKNG.png

Delta of short call: 0.24
Probability of Profit: 72.28%
Probability of Touch: 54.63%
Total net credit: $0.65
Max return (cash-secured): 1.8%

Risk Management

We use DKNG as part of our Income Wheel Portfolio, so if DKNG closes below our put strike at expiration, we will be assigned shares of DKNG (per the guidelines of the strategy). Until that point, we will repeatedly sell puts on DKNG. Of course, any necessary trade alerts/updates will follow.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
