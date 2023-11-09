Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Income Trader
Reliable Income From Time-Tested Strategies
November 9, 2023

Since we introduced our PFE position back in early June 2022, we’ve managed to bring in 25.7% worth of premium and capital gains by using our simple income wheel approach. Comparatively, the stock is down 23.1% over the same time frame.

November 9, 2023
Andy Crowder

Cabot Options Institute Income Trader: Alert (PFE)

Pfizer (PFE)

Since we introduced our PFE position back in early June 2022, we’ve managed to bring in 25.7% worth of premium and capital gains by using our simple income wheel approach. Comparatively, the stock is down 23.1% over the same time frame.

Today I want to hopefully build upon those returns, so I want to buy back our PFE November calls and immediately sell more call premium. We’ve managed to collect almost every penny of premium from our 34 calls and, with 15 days left until expiration, it seems frivolous to continue to hold the position. So, let’s buy our 34 calls back, lock in that premium and immediately sell more options premium.

*As a reminder, we are not selling naked calls, so you need to have at least 100 shares if you wish to enter a new position in PFE. For those of you who are new to Income Trader and wish to follow along with PFE, buying at least 100 shares of PFE for every call contract you wish to sell is required as we are in the covered call phase of the Income Wheel strategy for PFE.

PFE is currently trading for 29.84.

Here is the trade:

Buy to Close PFE November 24, 2023, 34 (covered) call for $0.03. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

COI_IT_110923_PFE_close.png

Once that occurs (or if you are new to the trade and own shares of PFE):

Sell to Open PFE December 15, 2023, 31 (covered) call for $0.62. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert).

COI_IT_110923_PFE_open.png

Delta of short call: 0.35
Probability of Profit: 67.97%
Probability of Touch: 66.18%
Total net credit: $0.62
Max return (cash-secured): 2.1%

Risk Management

We use PFE as part of our Income Wheel Portfolio, so if PFE closes above our call strike at expiration, our shares will be called away and, in most cases, we will reap the capital benefits of the stock increase, plus the premium acquired. Until that point, we will repeatedly sell calls on PFE.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
