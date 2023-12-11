COI Income Trader Issue: December 11, 2023

Weekly Commentary

The Income Trader service is oftentimes viewed as the tortoise approach. Among many investors today, the slow and steady “tortoise” approach just isn’t sexy. But really, who cares? I certainly don’t, I’m just a nerdy options trader who prefers to sell options with every opportunity, so “sexy” isn’t really in my vocabulary. I care about returns…and more specifically, long-term returns. Returns that offer not only steady growth but sound risk mitigation. And that’s what Income Trader and our income wheel approach offer during both bullish and bearish markets.

Given the conservative approach, returns continue to be exceptional and if we do indeed see bullish times ahead, it should be of no surprise that returns are even better.

Current Positions

Open Date Ticker Stock Price (open) Stock Price (current) Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Position Delta Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades 11/9/2023 PFE $29.84 $28.91 Covered Call December 15, 2023 31 Call $0.62 $0.10 0.88 11/13/2023 GDX $27.26 $31.81 Covered Call January 19, 2023 29 Call $0.62 $3.00 0.1 11/20/2023 BITO $18.81 $19.27 Selling Puts December 22, 2023 16.5 Put $0.50 $0.23 0.14 11/20/2023 DKNG $38.51 $39.00 Selling Puts December 15, 2023 36 Put $0.65 $0.23 0.14 12/5/2023 XLU $62.91 $63.53 Selling Puts January 19, 2024 61 Put $0.80 $0.76 0.3 11/27/2023 KO $58.36 $58.61 Selling Puts January 19, 2024 57.5 Put $0.76 $0.74 0.35 Open Date Close Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closed Price Profit Return Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades 6/2/2022 7/8/2022 PFE Short Put July 8, 2022 50 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 GDX Short Put July 15, 2022 29 Put $0.66 Assigned at $29 ($2.75) -9.48% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 BITO Short Put July 15, 2022 16 Put $0.82 Assigned at $16 ($2.09) -13.10% 6/22/2022 7/21/2022 WFC Short Put July 29, 2022 35 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23% 6/30/2022 8/10/2022 KO Short Put August 19, 2022 57.5 Put $0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20% 7/21/2022 8/10/2022 WFC Short Put August 19, 2022 39 Put $0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 BITO Covered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call $0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 GDX Covered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call $0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22% 7/11/2022 8/23/2022 PFE Short Put August 19, 2022 50 Put $1.00 Assigned at $50 $0.21 0.43% 7/26/2022 8/17/2022 JPM Short Put September 16, 2022 100 Put $1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 BITO Covered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call $0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 GDX Covered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call $0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03% 8/23/2022 9/23/2022 PFE Covered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 KO Short Put September 23, 2022 60 Put $0.62 Assigned at $60 ($0.78) -1.30% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 WFC Short Put September 23, 2022 41 Put $0.61 Assigned at $41 $0.02 0.05% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 BITO Covered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call $0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 GDX Covered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call $0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 WFC Covered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call $1.30 Called away at $41 $1.89 4.67% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 KO Covered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20% 9/23/2022 1028/2022 PFE Covered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call $0.56 Called away at $47 $3.49 7.43% 10/17/2022 11/17/2022 BITO Covered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call $0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60% 10/25/2022 11/17/2022 WFC Short Put November 25, 2022 43 Put $0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00% 10/17/2022 11/25/2022 GDX Covered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call $0.58 Called away at $26 $1.09 3.87% 10/25/2022 11/25/2022 KO Covered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call $0.80 Called away at $60 $2.20 3.75% 11/3/2022 12/8/2022 PFE Short Put December 16, 2022 45 Put $1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36% 11/17/2022 12/19/2022 BITO Covered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42% 11/17/2022 12/30/2022 WFC Short Put December 30, 2022 44 Put $1.02 Assigned at $44 ($1.37) -3.11% 11/29/2023 1/9/2023 GDX Short Put January 20, 2023 26 Put $0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27% 12/8/2022 1/13/2023 PFE Short Put January 13, 2023 49 Put $0.62 Assigned at $49 ($0.53) -1.08% 12/19/2022 1/20/2023 BITO Covered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call $0.30 Called away at $11.5 $1.49 14.70% 11/29/2022 1/20/2023 KO Short Put January 20, 2023 60 Put $0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40% 1/5/2023 2/17/2023 WFC Covered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call $0.84 Called away at $45 $4.23 10.17% 1/9/2023 2/17/2023 GDX Short Put February 17, 2023 29 Put $0.54 Assigned at $29 ($0.05) -0.10% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 KO Short Put February 17, 2023 59 Put $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 BITO Short Put February 17, 2023 13.5 Put $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85% 1/20/2023 3/1/2023 PFE Covered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call $1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18% 2/22/2023 3/23/2023 BITO Short Put March 31, 2023 31 Put $0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46% 2/22/2023 3/29/2023 KO Short Put March 31, 2023 59 Put $0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42% 3/1/2023 3/29/2023 PFE Covered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call $0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43% 2/21/2023 3/31/2023 GDX Covered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call $0.75 Called away at $29.5 $1.84 6.48% 2/23/2023 3/31/2023 WFC Short Put March 31, 2023 43 Put $0.53 Assigned at $43 ($4.87) -11.32% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 KO Short Put May 19, 2023 60 Puts $0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 PFE Covered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call $0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23% 4/4/2023 5/8/2023 GDX Short Put May 19, 2023 32 Put $0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22% 3/23/2023 5/18/2023 BITO Short Put May 19, 2023 15 Put $1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13% 4/4/2023 5/24/2023 WFC Covered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call $0.55 Called away at $40 $3.94 10.76% 4/28/2023 6/16/2023 PFE Covered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call $0.63 Called away at $40 $1.71 4.40% 3/29/2023 6/16/2023 KO Short Put June 16, 2023 62.5 Put $0.70 Assigned at $62.5 ($0.13) -0.21% 5/8/2023 6/16/2023 GDX Short Put June 16, 2023 34 Put $0.91 Assigned at $34 ($1.70) -5.00% 5/18/2023 6/30/2023 BITO Short Put June 30, 2023 14 Put $0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14% 5/24/2023 7/6/2023 WFC Short put July 21, 2023 37.5 Put $1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54% 6/30/2023 7/24/2023 DKNG Short Put August 18, 2023 22.5 Put $0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40% 7/6/2023 7/24/2023 WFC Short Put August 25, 2023 40 Put $0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 PFE Short Put August 18, 2023 37.5 Put $0.64 Assigned at $37.5 ($0.24) -0.64% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 GDX Covered Call August 18, 2023 33 Call $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 KO Covered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call $0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40% 6/30/2023 8/18/2023 BITO Short Put August 18, 2023 15 Put $0.78 Assigned at $15 ($0.78) -5.20% 7/24/2023 9/14/2023 DKNG Short Put September 15, 2023 28 Put $1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 PFE Covered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call $0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 KO Covered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call $0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23% 7/24/2023 9/15/2023 WFC Short Put September 15, 2023 45 Put $0.85 Assigned at $45 ($1.20) -2.67% 8/21/2023 9/29/2023 BITO CoveredCall September 29, 2023 14 Call $0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 PFE CoveredCall October 20, 2023 35 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 KO CoveredCall October 27, 2023 59 Call $0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49% 9/14/2023 10/20/2023 DKNG Short Put October 20, 2023 30 Put $0.98 Assigned at $30 ($1.95) -6.50% 8/21/2023 10/20/2023 GDX Covered Call October 20, 2023 29 Call $0.86 $0.00 $0.86 3.11% 9/18/2023 10/20/2023 WFC Covered Call October 20, 2023 44.5 Call $0.89 $0.00 $0.89 2.05% 10/13/2023 11/9/2023 PFE Covered Call November 24, 2023 34 Call $0.62 $0.03 $0.59 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/13/2023 GDX Covered Call December 1, 2023 31.5 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/17/2023 DKNG Covered Call November 17, 2023 32 Call $0.87 Called away at $32 $2.87 9.57% 10/2/2023 11/17/2023 BITO Covered Call November 17, 2023 15 Call $0.47 Called away at $15 $0.47 3.13% 10/13/2023 11/24/2023 KO Covered Call November 24, 2023 55 Call $0.75 Called away at $55 ($6.75) -10.80% 10/23/2023 12/1/2023 WFC Covered Call December 1, 2023 41 Call $0.87 Called away at $41 ($3.13) -6.95% 10/25/2023 12/5/2023 XLU Short Put December 15, 2023 56 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 1.39%

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 38.3 18.1 79.1 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 58.2 52.5 60.5 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 11.8 11.8 91.2 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 17.9 26.2 64 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 14.0 10.6 82.5 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 19.9 15.4 74.8 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 30.3 15.1 73.5 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 29.2 12.9 28.8 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 34.8 44.4 87.1 SPDR Gold GLD 16.8 50 81.4 iShares High-Yield HYG 7.4 2.6 81.3 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 20.8 26 78.2 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 31.9 20.3 82.3 VanEck Oil Services OIH 28.2 8.9 49 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 16.5 4.9 69.9 iShares Silver Trust SLV 27.7 32.5 84.8 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 23.0 11.6 57.6 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 12.8 7.1 84.4 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 18.0 30.8 69.3 United States Oil Fund USO 37.7 43.3 37.5 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 95.0 13.1 22.7 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 84.6 27.2 29.3 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 64.8 14.2 22.6 SPDR Biotech XLB 13.8 10.8 90.2 SPDR Energy Select XLE 21.1 8.6 56.1 SPDR Financials XLF 14.6 1.3 89.8 SPDR Utilities XLU 17.1 23.3 73.1 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 25.9 8.4 51.3 SPDR Retail XRT 25.6 27.2 81.7

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 18.5 1.5 69.4 Bank of America BAC 23.8 7.4 82.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 21.6 50.4 53.4 Citigroup C 23.5 2.9 85.7 Caterpillar CAT 22.3 7.2 74.8 Comcast CMCSA 21.9 16.1 52 Costco COST 19.6 25.0 66.4 Cisco Systems CSCO 15.3 5.5 40.1 Chevron CVX 20.9 14.3 50.4 Disney DIS 21.3 4.3 50.8 Duke Energy DUK 17.8 16.8 75.8 FedEx FDX 31.3 32.1 78.1 Gilead Sciences GILD 26.4 7.3 65.9 General Motors GM 29.7 9.1 84.7 Intel INTC 39.4 8.4 59 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 15.9 20.8 85.1 JPMorgan JPM 15.9 0.1 89.2 Coca-Cola KO 12.8 7.8 72.9 Altria Group MO 16.2 10.1 85.8 Merck MRK 18.3 9.2 63.6 Morgan Stanley MS 21.0 4.0 70.6 Microsoft MSFT 20.2 2.3 51.5 NextEra Energy NEE 25.2 31.7 71.4 Nvidia NVDA 33.0 0.1 37.6 Pfizer PFE 26.0 48.8 32.5 PayPal PYPL 31.9 12.7 70.1 Starbucks SBUX 17.4 9.4 27.3 AT&T T 19 7.2 89.4 Verizon VZ 17.3 2.7 92.5 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 43 91 54.8 Wells Fargo WFC 22.3 0.1 87.1 Walmart WMT 17.1 24.1 32.3 Exxon Mobil XOM 21.6 9.5 40.1

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Income Wheel Portfolio: Open Positions

Covered Calls: PFE December 15, 2023, 31 Calls

Original trade published on 11-9-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 31 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 29.84.

Now, with PFE trading for 28.78, the probability of closing at expiration out-of-the-money stands at 95.62%, and the price of the 31 calls sits at $0.03. There are 5 days left in the December 15, 2023 expiration cycle, with little left to gain. As a result, I plan to close out the trade early this week, lock in profits and immediately sell more call premium.

Covered Calls: GDX January 19, 2024, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 11-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the January 19, 2024, 29 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 27.26.

Now, with GDX trading for 29.68, the probability of closing at expiration out-of-the-money stands at 37.88%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at $1.34. There are 41 days left in the January 19, 2024 expiration cycle. We are still early in the trade so there isn’t much to do at the moment other than to allow the price of GDX to vacillate. As it stands, GDX is above its short strike of 29. If GDX closes above its call strike of 29, we will lock in the premium sold and any capital gains on the stock.

Selling Puts: XLU January 19, 2024, 61 Puts

Original trade published on 12-5-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the January 19, 2024, 61 puts for $0.80. At the time of the alert, XLU was trading for 62.91.

Now, with XLU trading for 63.41, the probability of closing at expiration out-of-the-money stands at 73.20%, and the price of the 61 puts sits at roughly $0.62. There are 41 days left in the January 19, 2024, expiration cycle. Not much to say at the moment, other than…so far, so good.

Selling Puts: KO January 19, 2024, 57.5 Puts

Original trade published on 11-27-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the January 19, 2023, 57.5 puts for $0.76. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 58.36.

Now, with KO trading for 58.61, the probability of closing at expiration out-of-the-money stands at 69.01%, and the price of the 57.5 puts sits at roughly $0.47. There are 41 days left in the January 19, 2024, expiration cycle. There isn’t much to do at the moment other than to allow time decay to work its magic.

Selling Puts: BITO December 22, 2023, 16.5 Puts

Original trade published on 11-20-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 22, 2023, 16.5 puts for $0.50. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 18.81.

Now, with BITO trading for 22.09, the probability of closing at expiration out-of-the-money stands at 94.97%, and the price of the 16.5 puts sits at roughly $0.06. There are 12 days left in the December 22, 2023, expiration cycle. So far, our trade is in great shape. I plan to buy back our puts early next week, lock in profits and immediately sell more put premium.

Selling Puts: DKNG December 15, 2023, 36 Puts

Original trade published on 11-20-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 36 puts for $0.65. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 38.51.

Now, with DKNG trading for 35.90, the probability of closing at expiration out-of-the-money stands at 47.80%, and the price of the 36 puts sits at roughly $0.89. There are 5 days left in the December 15, 2023, expiration cycle. After a rough week for DKNG, the price of the stock is sitting right at our 36 call strike. Regardless of where the price of the stock lands at expiration on Friday, we will take what the market gives us, stay with our income wheel approach and act accordingly.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Income Trader issue will be

published on December 18, 2023.