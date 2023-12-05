Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Income Trader
Reliable Income From Time-Tested Strategies
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Institute Income Trader

December 5, 2023

December 5, 2023
Andy Crowder

Cabot Options Institute Income Trader: Alert (XLU)

SPDR Utilities ETF (XLU)

There is little to no value left in our XLU December 15, 2023, 56 puts. As a result, I’m going to buy them back, lock in profits and immediately sell more premium. I’ll be doing the same in a few other positions as we move throughout the week.

XLU is currently trading for 62.91.

Here is the trade:

Buy to close XLU December 15, 2023, 56 put for $0.02. (As always, prices will vary, please adjust accordingly.)

COI_120523_XLU_close.png

Once that occurs (or if you are new to the position):

Sell to Open XLU December 15, 2023, 56 put for $0.80. (As always, prices will vary, please adjust accordingly.)

COI_120523_XLU_open.png

Delta of short call: 0.30
Probability of Closing Out-of-the-Money: 68.07%
Probability of Touch: 63.99%
Total net credit: $0.80
Max return (cash-secured): 1.3%

Risk Management

We will use XLU as part of our Income Wheel Portfolio, so if XLU closes below our put strike at expiration, we will be assigned shares of XLU (per the guidelines of the strategy). Until that point, we will repeatedly sell puts on XLU. Of course, any necessary trade alerts/updates will follow.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
