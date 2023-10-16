Cabot Options Institute Fundamentals

Issues
The market rally in 2023 and recent pullback have left the All-Weather portfolio up a respectable 4.5%, with our poor man’s covered call in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) continuing to do the heavy lifting, up 21.4%. The S&P 500 is flat over the same time frame.
Our SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) position has been resurgent of late. After being down roughly 20%, our poor man’s covered call position in GLD now sits 7% higher.
Updates
Alerts
We have a couple positions with calls due to expire today, so let’s get ahead of it and buy back our short calls and immediately sell more calls to collect another round of premium.