Cabot Options Institute Fundamentals

The market rally in 2023 and recent pullback have left the All-Weather portfolio up a respectable 4.5%, with our poor man’s covered call in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) continuing to do the heavy lifting, up 21.4%. The S&P 500 is flat over the same time frame.



Our SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) position has been resurgent of late. After being down roughly 20%, our poor man’s covered call position in GLD now sits 7% higher.