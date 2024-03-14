March 14, 2024

Buffett’s Patient Investor Portfolio Alert (GOOGL)

Alphabet (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading for 142.58.

In the Buffett’s Patient Investor portfolio, we currently own the GOOGL January 17, 2025, 100 call LEAPS contract at $34.45. You must own LEAPS in order to use this strategy.

*If you are new to the position, based on our approach, the LEAPS contract that works best is the one with a current delta of roughly 0.80: the January 16, 2026, 120 calls.

We typically initiate a LEAPS position, with a delta of roughly 0.80, that has roughly 18 to 24 months left until expiration.

Here is the trade (you must own LEAPS in GOOGL before placing the trade, otherwise you will be naked short calls):

Buy to close GOOGL March 15, 2024, 165 call for roughly $0.01. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Once that occurs (or if you are new to the position and already own LEAPS):

Sell to open GOOGL April 19, 2024, 150 call for roughly $1.95. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Premium received: 5.7%

Once the initial LEAPS purchase occurs, we maintain the position and focus on selling near-term call premium against our LEAPS, lowering the original cost basis of $34.45 (or the price at which you purchased your LEAPS) with each and every transaction.

We can continue to sell calls against our LEAPS contract every month or so to lower the total capital outlay. But remember, options have a limited life, so when we get closer to the LEAPS contract’s expiration, we will simply sell the contract and use the proceeds to continue our poor man’s covered call strategy in GOOGL.

An alternative way to approach a poor man’s covered call, if you are a bit more bullish on the stock, is to buy two LEAPS for every call sold. This way you can benefit from the additional upside past your chosen short strike, yet still participate in the benefits of selling premium.

Dogs of the Dow Portfolio Alert (VZ, AMGN)

Verizon (VZ)

VZ is currently trading for 39.52.

In the Dogs of the Dow portfolio, we currently own the VZ January 16, 2026, 32 call LEAPS contract at $8.20. You must own LEAPS in order to use this strategy.

If you are new to the position and wish to initiate a position, based on our approach, the LEAPS contract that works best is the one with a current delta of roughly 0.80: the January 16, 2026, 32 calls.

We typically initiate a LEAPS position that has roughly 18 to 24 months left until expiration.

Here is the trade (you must own LEAPS in VZ before placing the trade, otherwise you will be naked short calls):

Once you have LEAPS in your possession:

Buy to close the VZ March 15, 2024, 44 call for roughly $0.01. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Once that occurs (or if you are new to the position and already own LEAPS):

Sell to open VZ April 19, 2024, 41 call for roughly $0.34. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Premium received: 4.1%

Once the initial LEAPS purchase occurs, we maintain the position and focus on selling near-term call premium against our LEAPS, lowering the original cost basis of $8.20 (or the price at which you purchased your LEAPS) with each and every transaction.

We can continue to sell calls against our LEAPS contract every month or so to lower the total capital outlay. But remember, options have a limited life, so when we get closer to the LEAPS contract’s expiration, we will simply sell the contract and use the proceeds to continue our poor man’s covered call strategy in VZ.

And remember, the 4.1% is just the premium return, it does not include any increases in the LEAPS contract if the stock pushes higher.

An alternative way to approach a poor man’s covered call, if you are a bit more bullish on the stock, is to buy two LEAPS for every call sold. This way you can benefit from the additional upside past your chosen short strike, yet still participate in the benefits of selling premium.

Regardless of your approach, you can continue to sell calls against your LEAPS as long as you wish. Whether you hold a position for one expiration cycle or 12, poor man’s covered calls give you all the benefits of a covered call for significantly less capital.

Amgen (AMGN)

AMGN is currently trading for 272.61.

In the Dogs of the Dow portfolio, we currently own the AMGN January 16, 2026, 240 call LEAPS contract at $80.20. You must own LEAPS in order to use this strategy.

If you are new to the position and wish to initiate a position, based on our approach, the LEAPS contract that works best is the one with a current delta of roughly 0.80: the January 16, 2026, 230 calls.

We typically initiate a LEAPS position that has roughly 18 to 24 months left until expiration.

Here is the trade (you must own LEAPS in AMGN before placing the trade, otherwise you will be naked short calls):

Once you have LEAPS in your possession:

Buy to close AMGN March 15, 2024, 300 call for roughly $0.02 (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Once that occurs (or if you are new to the position and already own LEAPS):

Sell to open AMGN April 19, 2024, 285 call for roughly $3.30. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Premium received: 4.1%

Once the initial LEAPS purchase occurs, we maintain the position and focus on selling near-term call premium against our LEAPS, lowering the original cost basis of $80.20 (or the price at which you purchased your LEAPS) with each and every transaction.

We can continue to sell calls against our LEAPS contract every month or so to lower the total capital outlay. But remember, options have a limited life, so when we get closer to the LEAPS contract’s expiration, we will simply sell the contract and use the proceeds to continue our poor man’s covered call strategy in AMGN.

And remember, the 4.1% is just the premium return, it does not include any increases in the LEAPS contract if the stock pushes higher.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.