April 2, 2024

All-Weather Portfolio Alert (GLD, IEF, VTI, TLT, DBC)

As we let you know last week, we are closing down our Cabot Options Institute services.

In addition to transferring your remaining balance to other services, we are reviewing all open Cabot Options Institute trades in order to provide you with instructions on closing those positions in the coming days.

If you have questions please feel free to contact customer support at support@cabotwealth.com or call us at 800-326-8826. As always, we cannot provide individual investing or tax advice.

This email includes instructions for positions in the Buffett Patient Investor Portfolio.

—————————————

Today we are going to close our five positions in the All-Weather Portfolio. Here are the details:

Sell to Close GLD January 171 Calls (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close GLD April 197 Calls (exp. 4/19)

And

Sell to Close IEF January 85 Calls (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close IEF April 97 Calls (exp. 4/19)

And

Sell to Close VTI January 165 Calls (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close VTI April 260 Calls (exp. 4/19)

And

Sell to Close TLT January 85 Calls (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close TLT April 98 Calls (exp. 4/19)

And

Sell to Close DBC January 21 Calls (exp. 2025)

After these trades have been executed, we will no longer own a long call or short call in GLD, IEF, VTI, TLT and DBC.

Buffett’s Patient Investor Portfolio Alert (AAPL, GOOGL, TXN)

This email includes instructions for positions in the Buffett Patient Investor Portfolio.

—————————————

Today we are going to close our three Poor Man’s Covered Calls in AAPL, GOOGLand TXN. Here are the details:

To execute these trades you need to:

Sell to Close the AAPL January 135 Call (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close the AAPL April 180 Call (exp. 4/19)

And

Sell to Close the GOOGL January 100 Call (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close the GOOGL April 150 Call (exp. 4/19)

And

Sell to Close the TXN January 135 Call (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close the TXN April 180 Call (exp. 4/19)

After these trades have been executed, we will no longer own a long or short call position in AAPL, GOOGL, and TXN.

Yale Endowment Portfolio Alert (SPY, EEM, VNQ, TIP, EFA)

This email includes instructions for positions in the Yale Endowment Portfolio.

—————————————

Today we are going to close our five positions in the Yale Endowment Portfolio. Here are the details:

Sell to Close SPY January 345 Call (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close SPY April 515 Call (exp. 4/19)

Sell to Close EEM January 29 Call (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close EEM April 42 Call (exp. 4/19)

Sell to Close VNQ January 65 Call (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close VNQ April 89 Call (exp. 4/19)

Sell to Close TIP January 95 Call (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close TIP April 108 Call (exp. 4/19)

Sell to Close EFA January 63 Call (exp. 2025)

Buy to Close EFA April 81 Call (exp. 4/19)

After these trades have been executed, we will no longer own a long call or short call in SPY, EEM, VNQ, TIP, EFA.

