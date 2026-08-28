Market Leadership Still MIA | Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s encouraging action near week’s end, as well as some secondary positives he’s keeping an eye on; it hasn’t been enough to change the market’s trends or broaden leadership just yet, but if it happens, Mike sees a lot of names of all shapes and sizes that should be ready to make sustained moves. In the meantime, he’s keeping a few lines in the water but advises holding a good chunk of cash until stocks declare their intensions. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: FROG, NET, ANET, LITE. MU, SHOP, GKOS, FCX, SM, AMZN, CRM

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