Announcing the Release of the Cabot Investing Handbook

October in Salem, Massachusetts, means we are firmly in Halloween season. Love it or hate it, it is a fun and joyous time for revelers who travel from near and far to get a taste of the experience.

It is largely untethered from the tragic historical events of the so-called “witch hysteria” in Salem, and certainly from the city’s major role in developing international trade, but that is of little concern to the tourists, or the local hoteliers, restauranteurs, and other entrepreneurs who are happy to serve them.

The stock market and our economy continue to show remarkable resilience in spite of some serious challenges. And while we don’t see a trend line going straight up from here, we see a lot more good news over the coming months.

On a slightly different subject, I have one piece of good news to share:

Cabot Wealth Network announces the publication of the Cabot Investing Handbook, a comprehensive online reference guide designed to help investors understand the markets, evaluate investment opportunities and make better-informed decisions.

Written in straightforward, accessible language, the Cabot Investing Handbook explains the essential concepts every self-directed investor should understand.

It covers stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, real estate investment trusts and options, along with portfolio construction, diversification, risk management, market cycles and the principal investment strategies.

The handbook is intended both for people who are beginning to invest and for experienced investors who want a convenient reference guide to learn about more advanced concepts or just brush up on things. It gives readers the knowledge and tools needed to develop an approach suited to their goals, circumstances, time horizon and tolerance for risk.

Investing is often made to sound more complicated than it needs to be. Unfortunately, that deters a lot of people from investing.

The purpose of the Cabot Investing Handbook is to explain the fundamentals clearly, without hype, so readers can understand their choices and become more thoughtful, disciplined, and more confident investors.

Among the subjects covered in the Handbook are:



How stocks and the financial markets work

The differences among growth, value, income and momentum investing

How to evaluate a company and its stock

Fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis

Portfolio construction, diversification and asset allocation

Risk management and the importance of sell disciplines

Dividends, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds and REITs

The fundamentals of options and common options strategies

Taxes, retirement accounts and other practical considerations

Investor psychology and the behavioral mistakes that can undermine results.

The handbook also includes extensive definitions, examples, tables, illustrations, checklists and other reference materials intended to make important investment concepts easier to understand and apply.

There is more investment information available today than at any time in history, but more information does not necessarily lead to better decisions. In fact, it can easily become overwhelming. Investors need a framework for separating useful analysis from noise, judging risk as well as potential reward, and acting according to a plan rather than emotion. That is what we set out to provide with this handbook.

The Cabot Investing Handbook reflects Cabot Wealth Network’s broader commitment to investor education. It draws on our more than five decades of experience researching stocks, following market trends and helping individual investors successfully navigate changing economic and market conditions.

The handbook does not tell readers that there is only one right way to invest. Growth, value, income, momentum, options and diversified approaches can all be effective. What matters is understanding how a strategy works, when it is appropriate and whether it fits the investor using it.

You can access the Cabot Investing Handbook right now – it is completely free at www.cabotwealth.com/investinghandbook.

Take a few minutes to check it out.

The handbook is the result of years of experience and much work by many people here at Cabot. But it is not done. We view it as a living resource that we will augment and update as needed. Please share your comments, suggestions for additional topics, or anything else so we can continue to make it as valuable a resource as possible. You can reach me directly at ceo@cabotwealth.com.

For your investing success,

Ed Coburn

CEO, Cabot Wealth Network

[author_ad]