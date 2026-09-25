Why the Market is Near Record Highs But No One’s Making Money | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the possibility of a market dip in October, significant weakness under the surface despite large-cap indexes trading near all-time highs, the spike higher in bond yields, expectations for as many as four interest rate hikes by mid-2027, and a handful of market stand-outs (META, PLTR, TBBB, ZS) that have been bucking the sell-on-strength trend. Then Nancy Zambell joins to share her perspective on the market, real estate, saving money on energy bills, and sectors that look strong right now. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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