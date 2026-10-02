Are Stocks Back? Is Anthropic’s IPO DOA? Plus, Anti-Hype Investing w/ Ed Coburn | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss Bain and Company’s recent report that AI needs to generate trillions of dollars of new revenue to justify the buildout, ongoing weakness under the surface of the market, Anthropic’s prospectus, and Nike’s (NKE) sell-off following the company’s latest earnings. Then, Cabot CEO Ed Coburn joins to discuss the Cabot Investing Handbook, why it’s especially relevant for investors now given the current state of the market, and the importance of “anti-hype” investing. To read the Cabot Investing Handbook for yourself, click on the link above, or visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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