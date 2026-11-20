Video not appearing?

Because this video is hosted by YouTube, it will only play if marketing cookies are enabled. You can view it by updating your cookie preferences by clicking on the yellow cookie/settings icon on the lower left of your screen, allowing marketing cookies, and refreshing the page.

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the ugly market, Anthropic’s (ANT) IPO coming at the worst time imaginable, whether Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings results could have done anything to stem the bleeding, and gold imploding as the dollar strengthens and inflation remains high. Then, they each make a prediction for when the market will bottom and take a closer look at the staple and retail stocks that are actually working in the market today. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

