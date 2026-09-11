3 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Buy Now | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the market’s initial pullback to kick off the historically weak month of September and whether what’s happening under the hood is cause for real concern. Then, they debate the Fed’s expected move at next week’s meeting as inflation remains high, and they take a closer look at Oracle’s (ORCL) latest earnings results. To close out the episode, they make a case for three under-the-radar stocks: staffing company Robert Half (RHI), commodity play Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), and the low-cost Mexican grocery retailer BBB Foods (TBBB).

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