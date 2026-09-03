10 Stocks and Sectors for an Uncertain Market | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad go around the horn with four guest analysts. Jacob Mintz shares his take on the options market as a whole, sideways trade in growth areas, and the absence of downside hedging by big investors. Then, Clif Droke joins to discuss value stocks, metals, and the best-looking areas for turnaround plays. Next up, Carl Delfeld offers his perspective on the data center supply chain, international opportunities and opportunities in emerging markets. Finally, Tyler Laundon closes out the episode with a deep dive on small-cap stocks, market weakness in September, and the moves he expects the Fed to make into the end of the year. Be on the lookout for more information about Carl’s upcoming webinar in September, and for more information on the offer mentioned in this episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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