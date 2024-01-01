Here’s what Cabot Wealth Subscribers have to say, in their own words:
Yes this letter
“Yes, this letter is a good place to find stocks lying low in the doghouse which will come out to play and to scurry to new heights on a sunnier day.”
William D., Subscriber
Old-fashioned common sense
“Old fashioned common sense is always worth the price.”
Richard S., Subscriber
Having only recently started
“Having only recently started subscribing to the Cabot Turnaround Letter, I’d like to offer praise and thanks for your recommendations. I have already seen a nice increase upon investing in the recommendations that you have provided. I hope to continue for many more years, God willing and good health!!! Thank you once again for your service.”
Alex E., Subscriber
I’m a brand new customer
“THANK YOU!! I’m a brand new customer. Read the WSJ article late last year about your year-end bounce candidates...and subscribed. I’ve been trading call options on the ‘come-back kids.’ So far I’ve bagged more than $10,000 in gains--and it’s only January 14th!! I am a SATISFIED, brand-new customer!”
Bob K., Subscriber
I like to feature
"…I like to feature the stock picks of the unsung heroes of investing—stock newsletter writers—for a simple reason. Cabot Turnaround Letter writers aren’t as glamorous as high-profile hedge fund managers who jet around in private planes. But they deliver results, and that’s what matters…..”
Michael Brush, MarketWatch
The market may be murky
“The market may be murky, but one top-performing letter is fully invested regardless—and its success is particularly striking because its predicated on the assumption that things will get better….Cabot Turnaround Letter eschews macro comments. But looking at their specific stock selections, it seems clear that they don’t the world is coming to an end. And these days, that’s something to be thankful for.”
Peter Brimelow, MarketWatch
It takes a gutsy investor
“It takes a gutsy investor to buy a stock when it’s down and the bad news about the company shows little sign of abating. But such bottom-fishing can be enormously profitable if you’re right about the long-term prospects of an outfit for which the here-and-now crowd on Wall Street has no patience. Take the Cabot Turnaround Letter, for example. Buying out-of-favor stocks has made it one of the best-performing investment newsletters in the business, returning an annualized 21.2% for the five years ended November 30, compared with just 11.2% for the broad market, as measured by the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.”
Anne Kates Smith, Kiplinger Personal Finance
Despite the high risk
“Despite the high risk, this newsletter nevertheless has managed to beat the stock market—thereby beating the odds that high-risk strategies will eventually stumble badly.”
Mark Hulbert, Market Watch
Bargain hunters
“Bargain Hunters who like out of favor stocks with good prospects should look at the Cabot Turnaround Letter....Are you a contrarian—someone who can see value in stocks that no one else likes? If so, Cabot Turnaround Letter is your baby.”
Steven D. Goldberg, Kiplinger Personal Finance
When it comes to profiting
“When it comes to profiting from other people’s problems, there’s no place like Wall Street. And, in recent months, there’s been no analyst like George Putnam when it comes to telling people how to do it.”
Susan Antilla, The New York Times