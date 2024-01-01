“Jacob gives me peace and tranquility. If I have to define him, he is a little more in the conservative side. Patience is his key and that gives me plenty of time to stay relax and trade as he advises. I have an 85% record with him in all the trades. To be honest, I put my threshold for profits lower but as he says that is my technique and I’m quite happy with it. I will recommend Jacob any time.”

V. Maines, Mission Viejo, California