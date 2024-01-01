Happy New Year
Rod K.
My wife just picked up her Mercedes
Victor H.
Crushing it
Wesley O., Beverly, MA
I had a 9 bagger on that trade!
John M., Haines City, Florida
I will recommend Jacob any time.
“Jacob gives me peace and tranquility. If I have to define him, he is a little more in the conservative side. Patience is his key and that gives me plenty of time to stay relax and trade as he advises. I have an 85% record with him in all the trades. To be honest, I put my threshold for profits lower but as he says that is my technique and I’m quite happy with it. I will recommend Jacob any time.”
V. Maines, Mission Viejo, California
Thanks for the great steering advice
“Jacob, thanks for the great steering advice you give. I have been very happy with your service and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship. Keep up the good work.”
J. Adams, Lubbock, Texas
Thanks for helping me get ahead
“Jacob, you deserve a big applause for doing such a great job in this indecisive stock market! Keep up the great work! Your performance recently had been impressively amazing! Thanks for helping me to get ahead in this crazy world.”
J. Chan-Lai, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
20% gain in three weeks!
“Jacob, thanks so much for your help getting me a 20% gain in the last 3 weeks on my entire brokerage account. I might not see a stretch like this again anytime soon, but I know you made it possible. Really the last month has made the effort and anguish on my part trying to learn to trade worth it.”
D. Conway, Stuart, Florida
Helped me achieve a very prosperous New Year
“Jacob, just wanted to drop you a quick note to thank you for helping me complete my first year of options trading successfully. Although I am still learning what it takes to be a good options trader, I was $11,000 in the black last year (2017)! Thanks for helping me achieve a very prosperous New Year.”
John M., Streator, Illinois
81.49% profit!
“Jacob, awesome and thanks for the update, I got out on Friday with that pop with an 81.49% profit, I can’t do it without your updates, scans and communication.”
J. Lyons, Vail, Colorado