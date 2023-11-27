COI Income Trader Issue: November 27, 2023

Weekly Commentary

I hope everyone had a well-rested couple of days from the market.

Early last week we started the income wheel process over again in BITO and DKNG by selling a few puts. Both have offered wonderful sources of income since being introduced to the portfolio, so I plan to continue to try and eke out as much options premium (and capital gains) as I can from both sources as long as they will allow.

I’ll be starting the same process in KO early this week. Our 55 calls were called away at expiration last week, so I’ll look to begin the income wheel approach over again by selling out-of-the-money puts sometime during the trading day today or tomorrow.

As I stated last week, our total returns now stand at over 123% and prove just how valuable our income wheel approach has been in bull, bear and sideways markets. While we predominantly hit singles and the occasional double, the slow and steady approach tends to always outperform over the long-term. But more importantly, we don’t see the volatility in our portfolio that more aggressive approaches tend to experience. Oftentimes, a smooth equity curve is overlooked and for those seeking a strategy that offers a steady stream of income, well, that really shouldn’t be the case.

Current Positions

Open Date Ticker Stock Price (open) Stock Price (current) Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Position Delta Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades 11/9/2023 PFE $29.84 $29.92 Covered Call December 15, 2023 31 Call $0.62 $0.62 0.96 11/13/2023 GDX $27.26 $28.43 Covered Call January 19, 2023 29 Call $0.62 $0.62 0.67 10/23/2023 WFC $40.02 $42.96 Covered Call December 1, 2023 41 Call $0.87 $0.88 0.51 11/20/2023 BITO $18.81 $19.11 Selling Puts December 22, 2023 16.5 Put $0.50 $0.35 0.18 11/20/2023 DKNG $38.51 $38.70 Selling Puts December 15, 2023 36 Put $0.65 $0.40 0.19 10/25/2023 XLU $59.00 $62.29 Selling Puts December 15, 2023 56 Put $0.56 $0.20 0.11 Open Date Close Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closed Price Profit Return Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades 6/2/2022 7/8/2022 PFE Short Put July 8, 2022 50 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 GDX Short Put July 15, 2022 29 Put $0.66 Assigned at $29 ($2.75) -9.48% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 BITO Short Put July 15, 2022 16 Put $0.82 Assigned at $16 ($2.09) -13.10% 6/22/2022 7/21/2022 WFC Short Put July 29, 2022 35 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23% 6/30/2022 8/10/2022 KO Short Put August 19, 2022 57.5 Put $0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20% 7/21/2022 8/10/2022 WFC Short Put August 19, 2022 39 Put $0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 BITO Covered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call $0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 GDX Covered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call $0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22% 7/11/2022 8/23/2022 PFE Short Put August 19, 2022 50 Put $1.00 Assigned at $50 $0.21 0.43% 7/26/2022 8/17/2022 JPM Short Put September 16, 2022 100 Put $1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 BITO Covered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call $0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 GDX Covered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call $0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03% 8/23/2022 9/23/2022 PFE Covered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 KO Short Put September 23, 2022 60 Put $0.62 Assigned at $60 ($0.78) -1.30% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 WFC Short Put September 23, 2022 41 Put $0.61 Assigned at $41 $0.02 0.05% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 BITO Covered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call $0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 GDX Covered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call $0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 WFC Covered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call $1.30 Called away at $41 $1.89 4.67% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 KO Covered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20% 9/23/2022 1028/2022 PFE Covered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call $0.56 Called away at $47 $3.49 7.43% 10/17/2022 11/17/2022 BITO Covered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call $0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60% 10/25/2022 11/17/2022 WFC Short Put November 25, 2022 43 Put $0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00% 10/17/2022 11/25/2022 GDX Covered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call $0.58 Called away at $26 $1.09 3.87% 10/25/2022 11/25/2022 KO Covered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call $0.80 Called away at $60 $2.20 3.75% 11/3/2022 12/8/2022 PFE Short Put December 16, 2022 45 Put $1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36% 11/17/2022 12/19/2022 BITO Covered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42% 11/17/2022 12/30/2022 WFC Short Put December 30, 2022 44 Put $1.02 Assigned at $44 ($1.37) -3.11% 11/29/2023 1/9/2023 GDX Short Put January 20, 2023 26 Put $0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27% 12/8/2022 1/13/2023 PFE Short Put January 13, 2023 49 Put $0.62 Assigned at $49 ($0.53) -1.08% 12/19/2022 1/20/2023 BITO Covered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call $0.30 Called away at $11.5 $1.49 14.70% 11/29/2022 1/20/2023 KO Short Put January 20, 2023 60 Put $0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40% 1/5/2023 2/17/2023 WFC Covered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call $0.84 Called away at $45 $4.23 10.17% 1/9/2023 2/17/2023 GDX Short Put February 17, 2023 29 Put $0.54 Assigned at $29 ($0.05) -0.10% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 KO Short Put February 17, 2023 59 Put $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 BITO Short Put February 17, 2023 13.5 Put $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85% 1/20/2023 3/1/2023 PFE Covered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call $1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18% 2/22/2023 3/23/2023 BITO Short Put March 31, 2023 31 Put $0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46% 2/22/2023 3/29/2023 KO Short Put March 31, 2023 59 Put $0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42% 3/1/2023 3/29/2023 PFE Covered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call $0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43% 2/21/2023 3/31/2023 GDX Covered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call $0.75 Called away at $29.5 $1.84 6.48% 2/23/2023 3/31/2023 WFC Short Put March 31, 2023 43 Put $0.53 Assigned at $43 ($4.87) -11.32% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 KO Short Put May 19, 2023 60 Puts $0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 PFE Covered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call $0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23% 4/4/2023 5/8/2023 GDX Short Put May 19, 2023 32 Put $0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22% 3/23/2023 5/18/2023 BITO Short Put May 19, 2023 15 Put $1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13% 4/4/2023 5/24/2023 WFC Covered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call $0.55 Called away at $40 $3.94 10.76% 4/28/2023 6/16/2023 PFE Covered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call $0.63 Called away at $40 $1.71 4.40% 3/29/2023 6/16/2023 KO Short Put June 16, 2023 62.5 Put $0.70 Assigned at $62.5 ($0.13) -0.21% 5/8/2023 6/16/2023 GDX Short Put June 16, 2023 34 Put $0.91 Assigned at $34 ($1.70) -5.00% 5/18/2023 6/30/2023 BITO Short Put June 30, 2023 14 Put $0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14% 5/24/2023 7/6/2023 WFC Short put July 21, 2023 37.5 Put $1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54% 6/30/2023 7/24/2023 DKNG Short Put August 18, 2023 22.5 Put $0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40% 7/6/2023 7/24/2023 WFC Short Put August 25, 2023 40 Put $0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 PFE Short Put August 18, 2023 37.5 Put $0.64 Assigned at $37.5 ($0.24) -0.64% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 GDX Covered Call August 18, 2023 33 Call $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 KO Covered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call $0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40% 6/30/2023 8/18/2023 BITO Short Put August 18, 2023 15 Put $0.78 Assigned at $15 ($0.78) -5.20% 7/24/2023 9/14/2023 DKNG Short Put September 15, 2023 28 Put $1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 PFE Covered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call $0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 KO Covered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call $0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23% 7/24/2023 9/15/2023 WFC Short Put September 15, 2023 45 Put $0.85 Assigned at $45 ($1.20) -2.67% 8/21/2023 9/29/2023 BITO CoveredCall September 29, 2023 14 Call $0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 PFE CoveredCall October 20, 2023 35 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 KO CoveredCall October 27, 2023 59 Call $0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49% 9/14/2023 10/20/2023 DKNG Short Put October 20, 2023 30 Put $0.98 Assigned at $30 ($1.95) -6.50% 8/21/2023 10/20/2023 GDX Covered Call October 20, 2023 29 Call $0.86 $0.00 $0.86 3.11% 9/18/2023 10/20/2023 WFC Covered Call October 20, 2023 44.5 Call $0.89 $0.00 $0.89 2.05% 10/13/2023 11/9/2023 PFE Covered Call November 24, 2023 34 Call $0.62 $0.03 $0.59 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/13/2023 GDX Covered Call December 1, 2023 31.5 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/17/2023 DKNG Covered Call November 17, 2023 32 Call $0.87 Called away at $32 $2.87 9.57% 10/2/2023 11/17/2023 BITO Covered Call November 17, 2023 15 Call $0.47 Called away at $15 $0.47 3.13% 10/13/2023 11/24/2023 KO Covered Call November 24, 2023 55 Call $0.75 Called away at $55 123.72%

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 37.3 16.7 72.3 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 63.5 40.6 62.8 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 11.7 10.9 81.4 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 17.2 24.1 64.4 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 12.7 13 82.5 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 21.1 20.3 72.1 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 30.9 11.3 69.8 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 29.2 13.3 52.3 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 32.3 32.1 67.2 SPDR Gold GLD 12.9 21 66.4 iShares High-Yield HYG 7.7 26.1 71.7 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 21.1 29.4 65.5 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 31.3 10.8 60.5 VanEck Oil Services OIH 32.0 21.5 44.4 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 17.8 3.7 74.9 iShares Silver Trust SLV 26.5 24.1 74.3 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 26.2 13.6 67.9 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 14.2 13.4 82.6 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 18.5 36.3 56.3 United States Oil Fund USO 40.8 59.8 42.1 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 101.7 20.1 16.8 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 85.6 44.6 20.3 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 69.3 19.6 16.3 SPDR Biotech XLB 15.1 12.7 80 SPDR Energy Select XLE 22.4 14.6 53.3 SPDR Financials XLF 15.6 4.1 86.9 SPDR Utilities XLU 18.1 34.8 69.6 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 28.7 16.3 46.9 SPDR Retail XRT 26.7 34.4 66.1

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 21.0 3.9 67.8 Bank of America BAC 27.6 17.7 70.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 24.0 51.6 41.5 Citigroup C 26.2 9.3 77.1 Caterpillar CAT 24.4 15.2 52.7 Comcast CMCSA 22.7 14.3 55.4 Costco COST 21.3 32.5 67.3 Cisco Systems CSCO 18.6 14.2 31.5 Chevron CVX 22.0 18.5 48.3 Disney DIS 24.4 1.4 80 Duke Energy DUK 19.1 22.3 64.6 FedEx FDX 26.6 19.7 71.3 Gilead Sciences GILD 22.6 25.1 43.8 General Motors GM 37.0 44.9 52.2 Intel INTC 32.8 13.4 75.1 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 18.8 46.8 71.1 JPMorgan JPM 18.9 4.2 83.7 Coca-Cola KO 16.5 28.5 85.4 Altria Group MO 18.4 27.5 73.1 Merck MRK 20.3 23.3 44.3 Morgan Stanley MS 23.3 9.7 59.7 Microsoft MSFT 22.6 15.3 67.4 NextEra Energy NEE 29.4 46.2 54.8 Nvidia NVDA 50.8 41.8 46.8 Pfizer PFE 30.0 64.5 58 PayPal PYPL 32.6 13.1 49.7 Starbucks SBUX 18.5 1.4 46.8 AT&T T 20.6 0.1 77.5 Verizon VZ 18.1 4 86.6 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 41 61.6 46.4 Wells Fargo WFC 25.7 5.5 68.7 Walmart WMT 18.1 31.5 34 Exxon Mobil XOM 24 15.8 49.4

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Income Wheel Portfolio: Open Positions

Covered Calls: PFE December 15, 2023, 31 Calls

Original trade published on 11-9-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 31 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 29.84.

Now, with PFE trading for 30.50, the probability of closing at expiration out-of-the-money stands at 60.47%, and the price of the 31 calls sits at $0.63. There are 19 days left in the December 15, 2023 expiration cycle so there isn’t much to do other than to allow time decay to work its magic.

Covered Calls: GDX January 19, 2024, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 11-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the January 19, 2024, 29 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 27.26.

Now, with GDX trading for 29.32, the probability of closing at expiration out-of-the-money stands at 44.94%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at $1.35. There are 54 days left in the January 19, 2024 expiration cycle. We are still early in the trade so there isn’t much to do at the moment other than to allow time decay to work its magic.

Covered Calls: WFC December 1, 2023, 41 Calls

Original trade published on 10-23-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 1, 2023, 41 calls for $0.87. At the time of the alert, WFC was trading for 40.02.

Now, with WFC trading for 42.92, the probability of closing out-of-the-money stands at 10.61%, and the price of the 41 calls sits at $2.01. There are 5 days left in the December 1, 2023 expiration cycle and not much to do at the moment, other than to allow our position to run its course into the December 1 expiration cycle. It looks likely that our shares will be called away at expiration this Friday. If so, I’ll look to start the income wheel approach over again by selling more next Monday.

Covered Calls: XLU December 15, 2023, 56 Puts

Original trade published on 10-25-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 56 puts for $0.75. At the time of the alert, XLU was trading for 59.

Now, with XLU trading for 62.69, the probability of closing at expiration out-of-the-money stands at 91.14%, and the price of the 56 puts sits at roughly $0.20. There are 19 days left in the December 15, 2023, expiration cycle. XLU continues to rally off fresh 52-week lows. With 19 days left until expiration, my hope is that we can take this trade off within the next week or two and immediately sell more put premium.

