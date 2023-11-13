Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Income Trader
Reliable Income From Time-Tested Strategies
COI Income Trader Issue: November 13, 2023

COI Income Trader Issue: November 13, 2023

There isn’t much to discuss at the moment so I’m going to keep it short this week. We have several positions to due to expire each of the next three weeks. If all goes as planned, we should have the ability to lock in some really nice premium which should push our returns to new highs.

November 13, 2023
Andy Crowder

Weekly Commentary

There isn’t much to discuss at the moment so I’m going to keep it short this week. We have several positions to due to expire each of the next three weeks. If all goes as planned, we should have the ability to lock in some really nice premium which should push our returns to new highs.

We currently have seven positions that are using the “income wheel” approach and my intent is to add at least one more to the mix this week, with the overall goal of always having 8 to 10 income-producing positions.

Current Positions

Open DateTickerStock Price (open)Stock Price (current)StrategyTradeOpen PriceCurrent PricePosition Delta
Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades
10/23/2023DKNG$28.43 $35.03 Covered CallNovember 17, 2023 32 Call$0.87 $3.20 0.13
10/13/2023PFE$32.40 $29.48 Covered CallNovember 24, 2023 34 Call$0.62 $0.03 0.96
10/23/2023GDX$29.42 $27.30 Covered CallDecember 1, 2023 31.5 Call$0.58 $0.03 0.96
10/13/2023KO$53.23 $56.72 Covered CallNovember 24, 2023 55 Call$0.75 $1.98 0.2
10/23/2023WFC$40.02 $40.89 Covered CallDecember 1, 2023 41 Call$0.87 $0.88 0.51
10/2/2023BITO$14.24 $18.85 Covered CallNovember 17, 2023 15 Call$0.47 $3.85 0.95
10/25/2023XLU$59.00 $60.32 Selling PutsDecember 15, 2023 56 Put$0.56 $0.20 0.11
Open DateClose DateTickerStrategyTradeOpen Price Closed PriceProfitReturn
Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades
6/2/20227/8/2022PFEShort PutJuly 8, 2022 50 Put$0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30%
6/10/20227/15/2022GDXShort PutJuly 15, 2022 29 Put$0.66 Assigned at $29($2.75)-9.48%
6/10/20227/15/2022BITOShort PutJuly 15, 2022 16 Put$0.82 Assigned at $16($2.09)-13.10%
6/22/20227/21/2022WFCShort PutJuly 29, 2022 35 Put$0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23%
6/30/20228/10/2022KOShort PutAugust 19, 2022 57.5 Put$0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20%
7/21/20228/10/2022WFCShort PutAugust 19, 2022 39 Put$0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08%
7/18/20228/17/2022BITOCovered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call$0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59%
7/18/20228/17/2022GDXCovered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call$0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22%
7/11/20228/23/2022PFEShort PutAugust 19, 2022 50 Put$1.00 Assigned at $50$0.21 0.43%
7/26/20228/17/2022JPMShort PutSeptember 16, 2022 100 Put$1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10%
8/17/20229/7/2022BITOCovered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call$0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00%
8/17/20229/7/2022GDXCovered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call$0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03%
8/23/20229/23/2022PFECovered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82%
8/10/20229/23/2022KOShort PutSeptember 23, 2022 60 Put$0.62 Assigned at $60($0.78)-1.30%
8/10/20229/23/2022WFCShort PutSeptember 23, 2022 41 Put$0.61 Assigned at $41$0.02 0.05%
9/7/202210/17/2022BITOCovered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call$0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60%
9/7/202210/17/2022GDXCovered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call$0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50%
9/26/202210/21/2022WFCCovered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call$1.30 Called away at $41$1.89 4.67%
9/26/202210/21/2022KOCovered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call$0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20%
9/23/20221028/2022PFECovered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call$0.56 Called away at $47$3.49 7.43%
10/17/202211/17/2022BITOCovered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call$0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60%
10/25/202211/17/2022WFCShort PutNovember 25, 2022 43 Put$0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00%
10/17/202211/25/2022GDXCovered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call$0.58 Called away at $26$1.09 3.87%
10/25/202211/25/2022KOCovered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call$0.80 Called away at $60$2.20 3.75%
11/3/202212/8/2022PFEShort PutDecember 16, 2022 45 Put$1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36%
11/17/202212/19/2022BITOCovered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call$0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42%
11/17/202212/30/2022WFCShort PutDecember 30, 2022 44 Put$1.02 Assigned at $44($1.37)-3.11%
11/29/20231/9/2023GDXShort PutJanuary 20, 2023 26 Put$0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27%
12/8/20221/13/2023PFEShort PutJanuary 13, 2023 49 Put$0.62 Assigned at $49($0.53)-1.08%
12/19/20221/20/2023BITOCovered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call$0.30 Called away at $11.5$1.49 14.70%
11/29/20221/20/2023KOShort PutJanuary 20, 2023 60 Put$0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40%
1/5/20232/17/2023WFCCovered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call$0.84 Called away at $45$4.23 10.17%
1/9/20232/17/2023GDXShort PutFebruary 17, 2023 29 Put$0.54 Assigned at $29($0.05)-0.10%
1/23/20232/17/2023KOShort PutFebruary 17, 2023 59 Put$0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05%
1/23/20232/17/2023BITOShort PutFebruary 17, 2023 13.5 Put$0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85%
1/20/20233/1/2023PFECovered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call$1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18%
2/22/20233/23/2023BITOShort PutMarch 31, 2023 31 Put$0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46%
2/22/20233/29/2023KOShort PutMarch 31, 2023 59 Put$0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42%
3/1/20233/29/2023PFECovered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call$0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43%
2/21/20233/31/2023GDXCovered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call$0.75 Called away at $29.5$1.84 6.48%
2/23/20233/31/2023WFCShort PutMarch 31, 2023 43 Put$0.53 Assigned at $43($4.87)-11.32%
3/29/20234/28/2023KOShort PutMay 19, 2023 60 Puts$0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13%
3/29/20234/28/2023PFECovered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call$0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23%
4/4/20235/8/2023GDXShort PutMay 19, 2023 32 Put$0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22%
3/23/20235/18/2023BITOShort PutMay 19, 2023 15 Put$1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13%
4/4/20235/24/2023WFCCovered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call$0.55 Called away at $40$3.94 10.76%
4/28/20236/16/2023PFECovered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call$0.63 Called away at $40$1.71 4.40%
3/29/20236/16/2023KOShort PutJune 16, 2023 62.5 Put$0.70 Assigned at $62.5($0.13)-0.21%
5/8/20236/16/2023GDXShort PutJune 16, 2023 34 Put$0.91 Assigned at $34($1.70)-5.00%
5/18/20236/30/2023BITOShort PutJune 30, 2023 14 Put$0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14%
5/24/20237/6/2023WFCShort putJuly 21, 2023 37.5 Put$1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54%
6/30/20237/24/2023DKNGShort PutAugust 18, 2023 22.5 Put$0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40%
7/6/20237/24/2023WFCShort PutAugust 25, 2023 40 Put$0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60%
6/21/20238/18/2023PFEShort PutAugust 18, 2023 37.5 Put$0.64 Assigned at $37.5($0.24)-0.64%
6/21/20238/18/2023GDXCovered CallAugust 18, 2023 33 Call$0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60%
6/21/20238/18/2023KOCovered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call$0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40%
6/30/20238/18/2023BITOShort PutAugust 18, 2023 15 Put$0.78 Assigned at $15($0.78)-5.20%
7/24/20239/14/2023DKNGShort PutSeptember 15, 2023 28 Put$1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79%
8/21/20239/14/2023PFECovered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call$0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00%
8/21/20239/14/2023KOCovered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call$0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23%
7/24/20239/15/2023WFCShort PutSeptember 15, 2023 45 Put$0.85 Assigned at $45($1.20)-2.67%
8/21/20239/29/2023BITOCoveredCallSeptember 29, 2023 14 Call$0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58%
9/14/202310/13/2023PFECoveredCallOctober 20, 2023 35 Call$0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47%
9/14/202310/13/2023KOCoveredCallOctober 27, 2023 59 Call$0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49%
9/14/202310/20/2023DKNGShort PutOctober 20, 2023 30 Put$0.98 Assigned at $30($1.95)-6.50%
8/21/202310/20/2023GDXCovered CallOctober 20, 2023 29 Call$0.86 $0.00 $0.86 3.11%
9/18/202310/20/2023WFCCovered CallOctober 20, 2023 44.5 Call$0.89 $0.00 $0.89 2.05%
107.42%

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded FundTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
ARK Innovation ETFARKK38.120.160.1
Proshares Bitcoin ETFBITO65.732.182.3
SPDR Dow JonesDIA11.811.970
iShares MSCI Emerging MarketsEEM16.115.360.9
iShares MSCI EAFEEFA14.717.564.3
iShares MSCI Mexico ETFEWW23.028.865.8
iShares MSCI BrazilEWZ28.04.672.1
iShares China Large-CapFXI27.76.241.5
Vaneck Gold MinersGDX30.924.830.9
SPDR Gold GLD13.727.232.2
iShares High-YieldHYG8.322.464.8
iShares Russell 2000IWM20.223.450.5
SPDR Regional BankKRE31.31250.7
Vaneck Oil ServicesOIH31.118.337.5
Invesco Nasdaq 100QQQ18.37.375.7
iShares Silver TrustSLV27.027.130.9
Vaneck SemiconductorSMH27.21984.4
SPDR S&P 500 SPY 14.414.972
iShares 20+ Treasury BondTLT19.645.958.4
United States Oil FundUSO39.051.536
Proshares Ultra VIX ShortUVXY98.215.529
CBOE Market Volatility IndexVIX85.331.529.1
Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETNVXX66.114.929.2
SPDR BiotechXLB16.32154.7
SPDR Energy Select XLE22.313.935.5
SPDR FinancialsXLF15.86.670.8
SPDR UtilitiesXLU17.830.849.7
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas ExplorerXOP28.515.729.8
SPDR Retail XRT23.743.648.6

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income TraderTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
AppleAAPL20.73.881.3
Bank of AmericaBAC28.720.157.9
Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY22.741.128.6
CitigroupC25.88.667.2
CaterpillarCAT23.813.349.1
ComcastCMCSA21.09.949.5
CostcoCOST18.417.369.8
Cisco SystemsCSCO26.249.948.5
ChevronCVX22.421.029.6
DisneyDIS24.32.567.2
Duke EnergyDUK20.933.644
FedexFDX23.99.156.8
Gilead SciencesGILD23.721.134.4
General MotorsGM37.748.332.4
IntelINTC30.73.769
Johnson & JohnsonJNJ19.351.630.7
JP MorganJPM19.05.471.8
Coca-ColaKO17.036.058
Altria GroupMO18.933.434.7
MerckMRK20.121.532.9
Morgan StanleyMS23.311.456.6
MicrosoftMSFT21.99.382.6
Nextera EnergyNEE31.254.237.1
NvidiaNVDA52.949.581.6
PfizerPFE29.062.726.1
PaypalPYPL32.011.754.8
StarbucksSBUX17.9-5.372.7
AT&TT21556.7
VerizonVZ18.46.665.3
Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA38.955.640
Wells FargoWFC26.27.255.9
WalmartWMT21.339.766.6
Exxon MobilXOM24.319.335

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Covered Calls: PFE December 15, 2023, 31 Calls
Original trade published on 11-9-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 31 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 29.84.

Now, with PFE trading for 29.45, the probability of success stands at 73.80%, and the price of the 31 calls sits at $0.47. There are 34 days left in the December 15, 2023, expiration cycle so there isn’t much to do other than to allow time decay to work its magic.

COI_IT_111323_PFE.png

Covered Calls: KO November 24, 2023, 55 Calls
Original trade published on 10-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 24, 2023, 55 calls for $0.75. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 53.23.

Now, with KO trading for 56.72, the probability of success stands at 21.03%, and the price of the 55 calls sits at $2.00. KO has rallied off fresh 52-week lows and through our 55 calls with 12 days left until expiration. No worries – if KO closes above our 55 calls in 12 days our shares will be called away, and we will lock in all options premium sold plus any capital gains from our held shares.

COI_IT_111323_KO.png

Covered Calls: BITO November 17, 2023, 15 Calls
Original trade published on 10-2-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 17, 2023, 15 calls for $0.47. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 14.24.

Now, with BITO trading significantly higher at 18.84, the probability the position closes in the money stands at over 99%, and the price of the 15 calls sits at $2.45. There are 5 days left in the November 17, 2023, expiration cycle. Similar to KO, if BITO closes above its short call strike of 15 in 5 days, no worries, our shares will be called away, we will lock in all options premium sold plus any capital gains from our held shares.

COI_IT_111323_BITO.png

Covered Calls: DKNG November 17, 2023, 32 Calls
Original trade published on 10-23-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 17, 2023, 32 calls for $0.87. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 28.43.

Now, with DKNG trading for 35.03, the probability of success stands at 14.94%, and the price of the 32 calls sits at $3.25. There are 5 days left in the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle and not much to say other than, so far, so good. Similar to KO and BITO, if DKNG closes above its short call strike of 32 in 5 days, no worries, our shares will be called away, and we will lock in all options premium sold plus any capital gains from our held shares.

COI_IT_111323_DKNG.png

Covered Calls: GDX December 1, 2023, 31.5 Calls
Original trade published on 10-23-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 1, 2023, 31.5 calls for $0.58. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 29.42.

Now, with GDX trading for 27.26, the probability of success stands at 96.87%, and the price of the 31.5 calls sits at $0.04. There are 19 days left in the December 1, 2023 expiration cycle and with little to no value left in our 31.5 calls, I plan on buying back our calls early in the week and immediately selling more call premium.

COI_IT_111323_GDX.png

Covered Calls: WFC December 1, 2023, 41 Calls
Original trade published on 10-23-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 1, 2023, 41 calls for $0.87. At the time of the alert, WFC was trading for 40.02.

Now, with WFC trading for 40.89, the probability of success stands at 52.84%, and the price of the 41 calls sits at $0.88. There are 19 days left in the December 1, 2023 expiration cycle and not much to do at the moment, other than to allow our position to run its course into the December 1 expiration cycle.

COI_IT_111323_WFC.png

Covered Calls: XLU December 15, 2023, 56 Puts
Original trade published on 10-25-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 56 puts for $0.75. At the time of the alert, XLU was trading for 59.

Now, with XLU trading for 60.31, the probability of success stands at 87.95%, and the price of the 56 puts sits at $0.21. There are 34 days left in the December 15, 2023, expiration cycle. XLU has recently rallied off fresh 52-week lows and if the recent trend continues, we should be able to take off the trade early for a nice profit and immediately sell more put premium.

COI_IT_111323_XLU.png

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Income Trader issue will be

published on November 20, 2023.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
