COI Income Trader Issue: November 13, 2023

Weekly Commentary

There isn’t much to discuss at the moment so I’m going to keep it short this week. We have several positions to due to expire each of the next three weeks. If all goes as planned, we should have the ability to lock in some really nice premium which should push our returns to new highs.

We currently have seven positions that are using the “income wheel” approach and my intent is to add at least one more to the mix this week, with the overall goal of always having 8 to 10 income-producing positions.

Current Positions

Open Date Ticker Stock Price (open) Stock Price (current) Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Position Delta Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades 10/23/2023 DKNG $28.43 $35.03 Covered Call November 17, 2023 32 Call $0.87 $3.20 0.13 10/13/2023 PFE $32.40 $29.48 Covered Call November 24, 2023 34 Call $0.62 $0.03 0.96 10/23/2023 GDX $29.42 $27.30 Covered Call December 1, 2023 31.5 Call $0.58 $0.03 0.96 10/13/2023 KO $53.23 $56.72 Covered Call November 24, 2023 55 Call $0.75 $1.98 0.2 10/23/2023 WFC $40.02 $40.89 Covered Call December 1, 2023 41 Call $0.87 $0.88 0.51 10/2/2023 BITO $14.24 $18.85 Covered Call November 17, 2023 15 Call $0.47 $3.85 0.95 10/25/2023 XLU $59.00 $60.32 Selling Puts December 15, 2023 56 Put $0.56 $0.20 0.11 Open Date Close Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closed Price Profit Return Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades 6/2/2022 7/8/2022 PFE Short Put July 8, 2022 50 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 GDX Short Put July 15, 2022 29 Put $0.66 Assigned at $29 ($2.75) -9.48% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 BITO Short Put July 15, 2022 16 Put $0.82 Assigned at $16 ($2.09) -13.10% 6/22/2022 7/21/2022 WFC Short Put July 29, 2022 35 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23% 6/30/2022 8/10/2022 KO Short Put August 19, 2022 57.5 Put $0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20% 7/21/2022 8/10/2022 WFC Short Put August 19, 2022 39 Put $0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 BITO Covered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call $0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 GDX Covered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call $0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22% 7/11/2022 8/23/2022 PFE Short Put August 19, 2022 50 Put $1.00 Assigned at $50 $0.21 0.43% 7/26/2022 8/17/2022 JPM Short Put September 16, 2022 100 Put $1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 BITO Covered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call $0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 GDX Covered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call $0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03% 8/23/2022 9/23/2022 PFE Covered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 KO Short Put September 23, 2022 60 Put $0.62 Assigned at $60 ($0.78) -1.30% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 WFC Short Put September 23, 2022 41 Put $0.61 Assigned at $41 $0.02 0.05% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 BITO Covered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call $0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 GDX Covered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call $0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 WFC Covered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call $1.30 Called away at $41 $1.89 4.67% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 KO Covered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20% 9/23/2022 1028/2022 PFE Covered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call $0.56 Called away at $47 $3.49 7.43% 10/17/2022 11/17/2022 BITO Covered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call $0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60% 10/25/2022 11/17/2022 WFC Short Put November 25, 2022 43 Put $0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00% 10/17/2022 11/25/2022 GDX Covered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call $0.58 Called away at $26 $1.09 3.87% 10/25/2022 11/25/2022 KO Covered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call $0.80 Called away at $60 $2.20 3.75% 11/3/2022 12/8/2022 PFE Short Put December 16, 2022 45 Put $1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36% 11/17/2022 12/19/2022 BITO Covered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42% 11/17/2022 12/30/2022 WFC Short Put December 30, 2022 44 Put $1.02 Assigned at $44 ($1.37) -3.11% 11/29/2023 1/9/2023 GDX Short Put January 20, 2023 26 Put $0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27% 12/8/2022 1/13/2023 PFE Short Put January 13, 2023 49 Put $0.62 Assigned at $49 ($0.53) -1.08% 12/19/2022 1/20/2023 BITO Covered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call $0.30 Called away at $11.5 $1.49 14.70% 11/29/2022 1/20/2023 KO Short Put January 20, 2023 60 Put $0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40% 1/5/2023 2/17/2023 WFC Covered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call $0.84 Called away at $45 $4.23 10.17% 1/9/2023 2/17/2023 GDX Short Put February 17, 2023 29 Put $0.54 Assigned at $29 ($0.05) -0.10% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 KO Short Put February 17, 2023 59 Put $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 BITO Short Put February 17, 2023 13.5 Put $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85% 1/20/2023 3/1/2023 PFE Covered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call $1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18% 2/22/2023 3/23/2023 BITO Short Put March 31, 2023 31 Put $0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46% 2/22/2023 3/29/2023 KO Short Put March 31, 2023 59 Put $0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42% 3/1/2023 3/29/2023 PFE Covered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call $0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43% 2/21/2023 3/31/2023 GDX Covered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call $0.75 Called away at $29.5 $1.84 6.48% 2/23/2023 3/31/2023 WFC Short Put March 31, 2023 43 Put $0.53 Assigned at $43 ($4.87) -11.32% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 KO Short Put May 19, 2023 60 Puts $0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 PFE Covered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call $0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23% 4/4/2023 5/8/2023 GDX Short Put May 19, 2023 32 Put $0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22% 3/23/2023 5/18/2023 BITO Short Put May 19, 2023 15 Put $1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13% 4/4/2023 5/24/2023 WFC Covered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call $0.55 Called away at $40 $3.94 10.76% 4/28/2023 6/16/2023 PFE Covered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call $0.63 Called away at $40 $1.71 4.40% 3/29/2023 6/16/2023 KO Short Put June 16, 2023 62.5 Put $0.70 Assigned at $62.5 ($0.13) -0.21% 5/8/2023 6/16/2023 GDX Short Put June 16, 2023 34 Put $0.91 Assigned at $34 ($1.70) -5.00% 5/18/2023 6/30/2023 BITO Short Put June 30, 2023 14 Put $0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14% 5/24/2023 7/6/2023 WFC Short put July 21, 2023 37.5 Put $1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54% 6/30/2023 7/24/2023 DKNG Short Put August 18, 2023 22.5 Put $0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40% 7/6/2023 7/24/2023 WFC Short Put August 25, 2023 40 Put $0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 PFE Short Put August 18, 2023 37.5 Put $0.64 Assigned at $37.5 ($0.24) -0.64% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 GDX Covered Call August 18, 2023 33 Call $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 KO Covered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call $0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40% 6/30/2023 8/18/2023 BITO Short Put August 18, 2023 15 Put $0.78 Assigned at $15 ($0.78) -5.20% 7/24/2023 9/14/2023 DKNG Short Put September 15, 2023 28 Put $1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 PFE Covered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call $0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 KO Covered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call $0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23% 7/24/2023 9/15/2023 WFC Short Put September 15, 2023 45 Put $0.85 Assigned at $45 ($1.20) -2.67% 8/21/2023 9/29/2023 BITO CoveredCall September 29, 2023 14 Call $0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 PFE CoveredCall October 20, 2023 35 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 KO CoveredCall October 27, 2023 59 Call $0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49% 9/14/2023 10/20/2023 DKNG Short Put October 20, 2023 30 Put $0.98 Assigned at $30 ($1.95) -6.50% 8/21/2023 10/20/2023 GDX Covered Call October 20, 2023 29 Call $0.86 $0.00 $0.86 3.11% 9/18/2023 10/20/2023 WFC Covered Call October 20, 2023 44.5 Call $0.89 $0.00 $0.89 2.05% 107.42%

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 38.1 20.1 60.1 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 65.7 32.1 82.3 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 11.8 11.9 70 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 16.1 15.3 60.9 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 14.7 17.5 64.3 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 23.0 28.8 65.8 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 28.0 4.6 72.1 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 27.7 6.2 41.5 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 30.9 24.8 30.9 SPDR Gold GLD 13.7 27.2 32.2 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.3 22.4 64.8 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 20.2 23.4 50.5 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 31.3 12 50.7 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 31.1 18.3 37.5 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 18.3 7.3 75.7 iShares Silver Trust SLV 27.0 27.1 30.9 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 27.2 19 84.4 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 14.4 14.9 72 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 19.6 45.9 58.4 United States Oil Fund USO 39.0 51.5 36 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 98.2 15.5 29 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 85.3 31.5 29.1 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 66.1 14.9 29.2 SPDR Biotech XLB 16.3 21 54.7 SPDR Energy Select XLE 22.3 13.9 35.5 SPDR Financials XLF 15.8 6.6 70.8 SPDR Utilities XLU 17.8 30.8 49.7 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 28.5 15.7 29.8 SPDR Retail XRT 23.7 43.6 48.6

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 20.7 3.8 81.3 Bank of America BAC 28.7 20.1 57.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 22.7 41.1 28.6 Citigroup C 25.8 8.6 67.2 Caterpillar CAT 23.8 13.3 49.1 Comcast CMCSA 21.0 9.9 49.5 Costco COST 18.4 17.3 69.8 Cisco Systems CSCO 26.2 49.9 48.5 Chevron CVX 22.4 21.0 29.6 Disney DIS 24.3 2.5 67.2 Duke Energy DUK 20.9 33.6 44 Fedex FDX 23.9 9.1 56.8 Gilead Sciences GILD 23.7 21.1 34.4 General Motors GM 37.7 48.3 32.4 Intel INTC 30.7 3.7 69 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 19.3 51.6 30.7 JP Morgan JPM 19.0 5.4 71.8 Coca-Cola KO 17.0 36.0 58 Altria Group MO 18.9 33.4 34.7 Merck MRK 20.1 21.5 32.9 Morgan Stanley MS 23.3 11.4 56.6 Microsoft MSFT 21.9 9.3 82.6 Nextera Energy NEE 31.2 54.2 37.1 Nvidia NVDA 52.9 49.5 81.6 Pfizer PFE 29.0 62.7 26.1 Paypal PYPL 32.0 11.7 54.8 Starbucks SBUX 17.9 -5.3 72.7 AT&T T 21 5 56.7 Verizon VZ 18.4 6.6 65.3 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 38.9 55.6 40 Wells Fargo WFC 26.2 7.2 55.9 Walmart WMT 21.3 39.7 66.6 Exxon Mobil XOM 24.3 19.3 35

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Covered Calls: PFE December 15, 2023, 31 Calls

Original trade published on 11-9-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 31 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 29.84.

Now, with PFE trading for 29.45, the probability of success stands at 73.80%, and the price of the 31 calls sits at $0.47. There are 34 days left in the December 15, 2023, expiration cycle so there isn’t much to do other than to allow time decay to work its magic.

Covered Calls: KO November 24, 2023, 55 Calls

Original trade published on 10-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 24, 2023, 55 calls for $0.75. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 53.23.

Now, with KO trading for 56.72, the probability of success stands at 21.03%, and the price of the 55 calls sits at $2.00. KO has rallied off fresh 52-week lows and through our 55 calls with 12 days left until expiration. No worries – if KO closes above our 55 calls in 12 days our shares will be called away, and we will lock in all options premium sold plus any capital gains from our held shares.

Covered Calls: BITO November 17, 2023, 15 Calls

Original trade published on 10-2-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 17, 2023, 15 calls for $0.47. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 14.24.

Now, with BITO trading significantly higher at 18.84, the probability the position closes in the money stands at over 99%, and the price of the 15 calls sits at $2.45. There are 5 days left in the November 17, 2023, expiration cycle. Similar to KO, if BITO closes above its short call strike of 15 in 5 days, no worries, our shares will be called away, we will lock in all options premium sold plus any capital gains from our held shares.

Covered Calls: DKNG November 17, 2023, 32 Calls

Original trade published on 10-23-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 17, 2023, 32 calls for $0.87. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 28.43.

Now, with DKNG trading for 35.03, the probability of success stands at 14.94%, and the price of the 32 calls sits at $3.25. There are 5 days left in the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle and not much to say other than, so far, so good. Similar to KO and BITO, if DKNG closes above its short call strike of 32 in 5 days, no worries, our shares will be called away, and we will lock in all options premium sold plus any capital gains from our held shares.

Covered Calls: GDX December 1, 2023, 31.5 Calls

Original trade published on 10-23-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 1, 2023, 31.5 calls for $0.58. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 29.42.

Now, with GDX trading for 27.26, the probability of success stands at 96.87%, and the price of the 31.5 calls sits at $0.04. There are 19 days left in the December 1, 2023 expiration cycle and with little to no value left in our 31.5 calls, I plan on buying back our calls early in the week and immediately selling more call premium.

Covered Calls: WFC December 1, 2023, 41 Calls

Original trade published on 10-23-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 1, 2023, 41 calls for $0.87. At the time of the alert, WFC was trading for 40.02.

Now, with WFC trading for 40.89, the probability of success stands at 52.84%, and the price of the 41 calls sits at $0.88. There are 19 days left in the December 1, 2023 expiration cycle and not much to do at the moment, other than to allow our position to run its course into the December 1 expiration cycle.

Covered Calls: XLU December 15, 2023, 56 Puts

Original trade published on 10-25-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 56 puts for $0.75. At the time of the alert, XLU was trading for 59.

Now, with XLU trading for 60.31, the probability of success stands at 87.95%, and the price of the 56 puts sits at $0.21. There are 34 days left in the December 15, 2023, expiration cycle. XLU has recently rallied off fresh 52-week lows and if the recent trend continues, we should be able to take off the trade early for a nice profit and immediately sell more put premium.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Income Trader issue will be

published on November 20, 2023.