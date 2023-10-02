Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
October 2, 2023

We allowed our BITO calls to expire worthless last week. As a result, we locked in a return of 3.4%. Now it’s time to sell more call premium against our BITO shares. We have managed to reap a total return of just over 105% since introducing Income Trader 16 months ago.

Andy Crowder

Bitcoin (BITO)

We allowed our BITO calls to expire worthless last week. As a result, we locked in a return of 3.4%. Now it’s time to sell more call premium against our BITO shares. We have managed to reap a total return of just over 105% since introducing Income Trader 16 months ago.

We are not selling naked calls, so you need to have at least 100 shares if you wish to enter a new position in BITO. For those of you that are new to Income Trader and wish to follow along with BITO, buying at least 100 shares of BITO for every call contract you wish to sell is required as we are in the covered call phase of the Income Wheel strategy for BITO.

BITO is currently trading for 14.24.

Here is the trade:

Sell to Open BITO November 17, 2023, 15 (covered) call for $0.47 (adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert).

COI_IT_100223_BITO_calls.png

Delta of short call: 0.37
Probability of Profit: 67.48%
Probability of Touch: 68.68%
Total net credit: $0.47
Max return (cash-secured): 3.4%

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
