Stock of the Month

Issues
Welcome to our TOP PICKS issue! For this issue, I asked the Cabot analysts to give me a couple of their top picks for 2024. I hope you will be pleased with the diversity—market-cap and sector-wise—that the analysts have offered.
But first, let’s talk about the market.
Well, I’d call November a pretty good month! The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by around 2,000 points since our last issue. Wall Street seems positively optimistic that the Fed will begin to lower interest rates mid-year, according to a recent CNBC survey. Also, the risk of a recession continues to decline, with Goldman Sachs saying the probability is now around 15%.
Both of those instances may create a very good market in 2024.
The markets had a very good week, and so far, we are also seeing momentum in the first couple of trading days this week. These upward moves have taken the Dow Jones Industrial Average to just about where we started at the beginning of 2023.
Investors weren’t surprised by the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady, but they also didn’t react by ramping up their stock purchases—too much uncertainty what with the election rhetoric heating up and the turmoil in Congress, after Kevin McCarthy was unceremoniously ousted as Speaker. And now, we have the war in Israel.
We’re still playing the seesaw game in the markets—up, down, up, down, etc. I don’t see any need for excess worry; just a little caution that we buy the right stocks. I’m still very long-term bullish, and why not?
The economy continues to strengthen; 79% of the companies in the S&P 500 Index reported positive earnings surprises for the second quarter, and the third quarter looks even better; home building continues to be strong, although low inventory levels continue to pressure resales. Home prices appear to be stabilizing, and employment remains strong.
The soothsayers seem to think that the Fed will keep rates steady at its next meeting, and the probability of a recession has fallen to 16%. What’s not to like?
The markets traded sideways through most of April. But since then, the choppiness has returned—along with worries about the uncertainty regarding the debt ceiling, the expiration of the immigration-limiting legislation, and ongoing debate about the possibility of a recession.
Yet, economically speaking, the trends are still healthy. Manufacturing has held up, employment continues to rise, and job openings are still underutilized (as you can tell if you’ve been in a restaurant lately!).
The markets traded sideways through most of April. But since then, the choppiness has returned—along with worries about the uncertainty regarding the debt ceiling, the expiration of the immigration-limiting legislation, and ongoing debate about the possibility of a recession.
The markets traded sideways through most of April. But since then, the choppiness has returned—along with worries about the uncertainty regarding the debt ceiling, the expiration of the immigration-limiting legislation, and ongoing debate about the possibility of a recession.
The markets traded sideways through most of April. But since then, the choppiness has returned—along with worries about the uncertainty regarding the debt ceiling, the expiration of the immigration-limiting legislation, and ongoing debate about the possibility of a recession.
The broad markets have improved nicely in the past month, albeit with a recent pullback. Leading sectors were Communication Services, Consumer Staples, Healthcare, Technology, and Utilities. Style-wise, large-cap growth stocks beat their value peers, gaining 3.64% for the month.
The employment picture remains healthy, with 236,000 jobs added in March, taking the unemployment rate down to 3.5%. This was the slowest job growth in two years, so economists are hoping that will slow inflation—and the Fed’s rate hikes!
A new day, and maybe a new term for some of us. That is, “rolling recession.” After expectations of a hard landing, then soft landing, then pushing a possible recession further down the line, economists have now decided we may just be having a rolling recession, which affects just a few industries at a time.
So, I guess, currently, that could possibly mean that the following sectors which are negative so far in 2023 may be in a recession,
Welcome to our first annual TOP PICKS issue! For this month, I asked the Cabot analysts to give me a couple of their top picks for 2023. I think you will find they have produced a nice selection of companies in diverse sectors. And just as I did in my previous newsletter, Wall Street’s Best Stocks, I’ll keep track of their picks and let you know how they fare.
Alerts
In last week’s issue of Cabot Stock of the Month, I introduced you to a new section of the newsletter—ETF Strategies, which combines the portfolios and strategies of the former Cabot ETF Strategist newsletter.
I also created Risk Tolerance classifications: A for Aggressive, M for Moderate, and C for Conservative, for both ETF Strategies and the investments in the Cabot Stock of the Month portfolio.
Clif Droke, Chief Analyst for Cabot’s SX Gold & Metals Advisor, advised me that he had traded out of our latest recommendation, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (JJT).