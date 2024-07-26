August 2024
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular low-cost alternative to mutual funds that can help investors achieve their diversification goals, gain exposure to asset classes and sector trends they’re interested in, and save money while they do it. This month, we’ll dive into the pros and cons of investing in ETFs, how to identify the funds that match your investing style, and how to evaluate their risks and potential. In short, we’ll explore everything you need to know to make more money investing in ETFs.
Cannabis rescheduling is still a work in progress, but one insider believes a final rule before the end of the year is “very possible,” which could be major news for cannabis stocks. Here are my thoughts, and more on the timeline.
When I’m trying to discern what big investors are doing I dive into my options scanner, and right now, it’s telling me that the market rally is just getting started.
It’s too early to tell whether the market rally is broadening out or petering out, but solid defensive names are likely to benefit in either case. Here are two I like right now.
If you’re interested in finding stocks and funds with high dividend yields, a screener is a good place to start. But that’s only the first step. Here are a few other factors to consider.
A company’s share price doesn’t always accurately reflect the value of the company, and right now, an entire subsector is being historically undervalued by the market.
There are any number of catalysts that can change the fortunes of a turnaround stock, but the easiest opportunity is simply leveraging the business cycle.
It’s cheaper than natural gas, more dependable than renewables, and Bill Gates is investing billions of dollars in its development. Here’s how (and why) advanced nuclear power should be in your portfolio.
Outsized performance by technology stocks has created an unexpected risk for ETF investors. One simple change is all it takes to make your portfolio safer.
Artificial intelligence is forcing the information landscape to evolve. Instead of fearing it, profit from it. We’ll be here to help.
Oil prices have rebounded off their early-June lows, and the relative strength of these two energy stocks have them well positioned moving forward.