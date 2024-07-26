Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
August 2024
2309460_August2024CMCMagazineCover-Blog_072224.jpg
Magazine
Estate Planning Done Right: Don’t Leave Your Heirs a Headache
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular low-cost alternative to mutual funds that can help investors achieve their diversification goals, gain exposure to asset classes and sector trends they’re interested in, and save money while they do it. This month, we’ll dive into the pros and cons of investing in ETFs, how to identify the funds that match your investing style, and how to evaluate their risks and potential. In short, we’ll explore everything you need to know to make more money investing in ETFs.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
Cannabis Plants
Magazine
Why Cannabis Stocks Might Be in for a Big Pop
Cannabis rescheduling is still a work in progress, but one insider believes a final rule before the end of the year is “very possible,” which could be major news for cannabis stocks. Here are my thoughts, and more on the timeline.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Michael Brush
Read More
2309454_August2024CMCMagArticleImage02_071724.png
Magazine
This Telltale Sign Suggests the Rally Is Just Getting Started
When I’m trying to discern what big investors are doing I dive into my options scanner, and right now, it’s telling me that the market rally is just getting started.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Read More
2 Defensive Stocks for a Possible Pullback
It’s too early to tell whether the market rally is broadening out or petering out, but solid defensive names are likely to benefit in either case. Here are two I like right now.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
The Art of Finding High Dividend Yields
If you’re interested in finding stocks and funds with high dividend yields, a screener is a good place to start. But that’s only the first step. Here are a few other factors to consider.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
This Fast-Growing Subsector Is Historically Undervalued
A company’s share price doesn’t always accurately reflect the value of the company, and right now, an entire subsector is being historically undervalued by the market.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston
Why Cyclicals Make Good Turnaround Stocks
There are any number of catalysts that can change the fortunes of a turnaround stock, but the easiest opportunity is simply leveraging the business cycle.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Matt Warder
Invest in Bill Gates’s Favorite Asset
It’s cheaper than natural gas, more dependable than renewables, and Bill Gates is investing billions of dollars in its development. Here’s how (and why) advanced nuclear power should be in your portfolio.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
The Best ETF to Safeguard Your Portfolio
Outsized performance by technology stocks has created an unexpected risk for ETF investors. One simple change is all it takes to make your portfolio safer.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Don’t Fear AI; Profit from It
Artificial intelligence is forcing the information landscape to evolve. Instead of fearing it, profit from it. We’ll be here to help.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Ed Coburn
2 Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Rise
Oil prices have rebounded off their early-June lows, and the relative strength of these two energy stocks have them well positioned moving forward.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Clif Droke

