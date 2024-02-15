February 15, 2024

Moving Allison Transmission (ALSN) to Sell

Today we are moving shares of Allison Transmission (ALSN) from Hold to Sell. The strong earnings report and encouraging 2024 outlook drove the shares upward to 70, well above our prior 59 price target. Even when updating our model with optimistic assumptions, the shares look fully valued at 70.

Allison remains a fundamentally strong company with a valuable market position, healthy profits and robust free cash flow, backed by a solid balance sheet. The management team is among the best in the industrial sector for its operational oversight and shareholder-friendly philosophy. We would readily repurchase shares at lower prices.

We estimate that the total return since February 23, 2022 inception is approximately 82%. This compares to an estimated 22% total return for the S&P 500 Index over the same period.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.