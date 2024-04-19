March 19, 2024

April Expiration

Today is the expiration of our three April Covered Calls. Here is where we stand with each …

Let’s begin with our JFrog (FROG) covered call. Initially, we bought the stock for 44.75 and sold the April 45 call for $2.90.

Today the stock is trading at 37.5. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If FROG closes below 45 today (very likely), we will let the call expire worthless, and next week we will likely sell our stock position.

Moving on to Robinhood (HOOD). Last month we bought stock at 15.85 and sold the April 17 call for $0.95.

Today the stock is trading at 16.70. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If HOOD closes below 17 today (it’s going to be close), we will let the call that we sold expire worthless, and then early next week we will decide if we are going to sell our stock or sell a new call.

Next up is Samsara (IOT). Last month we bought the stock at 38.7 and sold the April 40 call for $2.20.

Today the stock is trading at 30.5. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If IOT closes below 40 today (very likely), the April 40 call will expire worthless, and next week we will likely sell out of our stock position.

