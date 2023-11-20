Week of November 20, 2023

November 20, 2023

Weekly Update

Before we dive into this morning’s Weekly Review, I wanted to bring to your attention to the schedule for this holiday week. I will be working/trading as normal Monday through Wednesday, and then will be off Thursday through Monday morning, which means we won’t be sending a Daily Watchlist or the Week in Review on Monday, November 27. Have a great Thanksgiving!

Also, I appeared on the Cabot Street Check podcast along with fellow Cabot analyst Mike Cintolo on Friday. Have a watch/listen for our thoughts on the market via this link:

Is the Bull Market Back? with Mike Cintolo and Jacob Mintz | Cabot Street Check

Moving on …

The bulls succeeding in pushing the market higher again last week as the S&P 500 gained 2.6%, the Dow rose by 2% and the Nasdaq rallied 2.45%. This week should be slow/quiet, though when there is a lack of liquidity in the market, you never know …

Stocks on Watch

Option activity swung bullish shortly after the calendar flipped from October to November, which was when the market started to run higher, and has continued to be very strong. And I’m not talking small buys in inconsequential stocks … take a look at the BIG premium call buys below from Wednesday and Thursday of last week:

Buyer of 35,000 Nvidia (NVDA) February 460 Calls for $65.65 – Stock at 492 (rolled from January calls) ($230 million call buy)

Buyer of 148,000 Amazon (AMZN) February 135 Calls for $15.20 – Stock at 143 (rolled up from February 115 calls)($225 million call buy)

Buyer of 36,000 Meta (META) February 300 Calls for $47 – Stock at 333 (rolled from February 250 calls)($169 million call buy)

Buyer of 13,000 Nvidia (NVDA) December 450 Calls for $52.70 – Stock at 489 (rolled up from December 380 calls)($68 million call buy)

Buyer of 31,500 Microsoft (MSFT) February 350 Calls for $36.12 – Stock at 373 (rolled up from February 300 calls)($113 million call buy).

Very interesting stuff as all the previous call buys, which were rolled out of in these stocks so the traders could buy new positions, turned out to be big winners.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 13.8. As I talked about on the Cabot Street Check podcast, I think the low VIX is a great sign for the market. Though of note, because this is a holiday-shortened week, the VIX is a touch “artificially” low.

Option Order Flow was fairly bullish this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 6

Wednesday – 6

Thursday - 6

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

Please note, the stock market will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will be open until 1 eastern on Friday. Have a great Thanksgiving!

On the earnings front, it will be a somewhat quiet week, though Nvidia (NVDA) reporting Tuesday afternoon could provide some fireworks:

What Traders are Saying

Last week in the “What Traders are Saying” section I wrote about how options “crack heads” often buy weekly calls in highly controversial stocks, like PLTR. Rarely do we see this wild call buying in more liquid stocks, as those are harder to get really big moves that would make this call buying worthwhile. However …

Last week, the call buying in Intel (INTC) was explosive – especially on Thursday, when call volume was 705% greater than average, as noted below (513k calls traded vs. an average of 72k).

Here is just a SMALL sample of that call buying from last week targeting short-term options:

Tuesday - Buyer of 8,000 Intel (INTC) November 40 Calls (exp. 11/24) for $0.34 – Stock at 39

Wednesday - Buyer of 10,000 Intel (INTC) November 42 Calls (exp. 11/24) for $0.29 – Stock at 40.75 (rolled up from November 40 calls)

Thursday - Buyer of 12,000 Intel (INTC) December 43 Calls for $1 – Stock at 42

Thursday - Buyer of 10,000 Intel (INTC) December 44 Calls for $1.30 – Stock at 43.

This call buying followed a nice run higher in the stock all year (up 65% year-to-date) and an upgrade Thursday morning from Wall Street firm Mizuho. Here are some of the notes from that upgrade:

“We downgraded INTC in Oct-2021 at ~$56 because we saw INTC lose focus from its core Data Center/Compute roadmap. We now see INTC refocused on a better 2024E DC/PC roadmap, which could drive DC/PC share gains and improve margins.” Ups to Buy, $50 target.

What makes this stock performance, option activity and upgrades so interesting is INTC came into the year as one of the least liked stocks on Wall Street. As shown by Bloomberg (below), INTC stock had more sell ratings headed into the year than any other Nasdaq 100 member.

Regardless, INTC stock gained 14.5% on the week, and our calls are now at a potential profit of approximately 170%.

Open Positions

Long positions: CCJ, DKNG, INTC, LI, NTNX, PLTR, TJX, XLE

Bearish Positions: XLF

Cameco (CCJ) March 40 Calls - On Friday we locked in a profit of 63% on another piece of our CCJ calls. While option activity has been red hot in CCJ (noted below), I have to stick to the system and lock in gains at pre-determined levels.

Tuesday - Buyer of 15,000 Cameco (CCJ) December 50 Calls (exp. 12/29) for $0.55 – Stock at 43.8

Wednesday - Buyer of 5,000 Cameco (CCJ) December 50 Calls (exp. 12/29) for $0.49 – Stock at 43.25

Thursday - Buyer of 5,000 Cameco (CCJ) December 50 Calls (exp. 12/29) for $0.46 – Stock at 43.25.

DraftKings (DKNG) January 25/45 Bull Call Spread – DKNG gained another 10% last week and closed at a new high. Our bull call spread is now at a potential profit of 272%

Intel (INTC) January 34 Call – See “What Traders are Saying”, above.

Li Auto (LI) June 40 Call – LI rose by 11% last week, and looks great. Of note, the company on Friday said it will start mass production and delivery of its first pure electric car in February.

Also on Wednesday a trader bought 1,500 Li Auto (LI) January 45 Calls (exp. 2025) for $8.80 – Stock at 41, and …

On Friday there was a buyer of 2,000 Li Auto (LI) January 27 Calls (exp. 2025) for $15.90 – Stock at 38.5.

Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) December 370 Puts – While I think owning puts in the portfolio is important, our December puts were running out of time and decay was going to be a big issue in the days/weeks to come, so we sold the last piece for a loss. Though of note, when we sold, we also set mental stops on our DKNG and INTC positions that are at potential profits of over 100%.

Nutanix (NTNX) April 37.5 Calls – NTNX was “only” up 1% last week. Not much more to add as the stock has somewhat stalled near its 52-week high (totally normal action in my opinion).

Palantir (PLTR) April 19 Call – After bumping into the 20 level for two weeks PLTR finally busted out, and closed at a new recent high of 20.5 on Friday. Our calls are now at a potential profit of approximately 30%.

Of note, option activity remains red hot in the stock including a buyer Tuesday of 5,000 Palantir (PLTR) December 21 Calls (exp. 12/1) for $0.56 – Stock at 20.

TJX (TJX) April 92.5 Calls – TJX was the dud of the week as the stock fell marginally on earnings. Let’s see if the stock gets back in gear during the next month as holiday sales could be a monster driver of stock performance.

Financials ETF (XLF) March 33 Put – The XLF is now our lone bearish position in the portfolio and I will continue to hold it just in case the market unwinds again.

Energy ETF (XLE) January 85/105 Bull Call Spread – The XLE gained 1.5% last week, though big picture it hasn’t been ramping higher with the rest of the market. Because we have such big profits in the bank on two-thirds of the position I’m willing to give this trade a bit more time.