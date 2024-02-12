February 12, 2024

I’m selling more call premium in GDX today. We’ve reaped most of the call premium from our February 16, 2024, 29 calls so I’m going to buy them back and sell more premium going out to the March expiration.

Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

GDX is currently trading for 27.30.

Here is the trade (we are not selling naked calls; you must own at least 100 shares of GDX before placing the trade):

Buy to Close GDX February 16, 2024, 29 (covered) call for $0.04 (adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert).

Once that occurs:

Sell to Open GDX March 15, 2024, 29 (covered) call for $0.44 (adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert).

Delta of short call: 0.29

Probability of Profit: 73.91%

Probability of Touch: 52.55%

Total net credit: $0.44

Max return (cash-secured): 1.6%

Risk Management

We use GDX as part of our Income Wheel Portfolio, so if GDX closes above our call strike at expiration, our shares will be called away and, in most cases, we will reap the capital benefits of the stock increase, plus the premium acquired. Until that point, we will repeatedly sell calls on GDX.

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

