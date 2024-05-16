May 16, 2024

Back on May 8 I suggested cannabis stocks were buyable in the weakness. Positions are up as much as 20% or more, but now is not the time to sell.

I suggested AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS), the 2x leveraged version AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX), and all portfolio names. I singled out the two ETFs for trading simplicity.

The MSOX is now up 21%. MSOS is up 10%.

Those are some nice gains in a week, but now is not the time to book profits.

There is no less chance now that the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will publish its proposed rescheduling rule than there was a week ago. This will move cannabis stocks up considerably more. It is impossible to predict exactly when the DEA will move. But I believe it should happen relatively soon. At that point it will be time to trim positions or sell covered calls.

What to Do Now

If you bought cannabis stocks back on May 8, I suggest you continue to hold and add on any significant weakness of 4% or more in the MSOX or 2% or more in MSOS. If you did not buy or you have zero exposure, consider starter positions now at current prices and then consider adding on weakness of 4% or more in the MSOX or 2% or more in MSOS. When entering new positions, I generally plan to do so in stages with at least three to five purchases, especially in a naturally volatile group like this one.

Also consider any of our portfolio names.

Portfolio names are: Ayr Wellness (AYRWF), Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Curaleaf (CURLF), Cronos (CRON), AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS), AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX), ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ), Green Thumb (GTBIF), Organigram (OGI), Tilray Brands (TLRY), Trulieve (TCNNF) and Verano (VRNOF). For simplicity, consider getting exposure via MSOS or the leveraged version, MSOX.

In a volatile sector like this, I prefer to add on weakness rather than strength. When or if we do get major rescheduling news from the DEA (proposed rule publication), that will create a rally in which to trim positions, sell covered calls, and de-lever a bit. De-lever in this instance means trimming MSOX and putting the funds into cash or the MSOS.

