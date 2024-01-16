Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending January 12, 2024

Latest Summary

CABOT EVENTS

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo remains bullish, with the excellent rebound in the market and especially leading stocks this week keeping nearly all of the intermediate-term evidence positive. That said, near-term, January is still ongoing, and earnings season is now revving up, so Mike’s half-expecting some more ups and downs, but overall, he’s looking to put money to work.

Stocks Discussed: NVDA, AMD, APP, PLAY, HWM, NBIX, PCOR, VRT, AFRM, NTRA, FRPT, MNDY, SHOP

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the big banks that reported today, what earnings could portend for the year ahead, and how much they’re concerned about inflation. Then, Brad breaks down Amazon’s “money switch” that’s being flipped at the end of the month and what (if any) impact it could have on shares. In the final segment, Chris and Brad debate head-to-head matchups from BYD vs. RIVN and large caps vs. small caps to oil vs. Bitcoin, Chinese vs. Japanese stocks and more.

Cabot Webinar

January 18, 2024

2024 Stock Market Outlook: Secrets to Success in a New Bull Market

Register Now

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts from October 18, 2023 is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Pro member benefits.

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

Portfolio Updates This Week

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue January 12: It’s turning out to be a typical volatile January, with last week’s harsh selling among leading stocks leading to this week’s strong snapback that’s seen many leaders (including a few names we own) roar back to new high ground. That’s not to say the wobbles are over--in fact, we’d half-expect some more wiggles given earnings season is just getting started. But overall, things are volatile, but still bullish, so while we’re not flooring the accelerator, we are staying positive.

Last week, we sold half of one stock and placed another on Hold, but tonight, we’re going to start a new half-sized position in an old (from last year) favorite that we think got derailed mostly by the market environment last summer and fall--and now looks poised to do well if the market holds together.

Bi-weekly Update January 4: WHAT TO DO NOW: Continue to lean bullish, but let’s see how this growth stock selling wave progresses. The top-down evidence remains in fine shape when it comes to the overall market, and most growth stocks have fallen off this week, but done so normally (while a few others may be trying to emerge). Thus, we’re giving names some rope, but we’re not tolerating any intermediate-term breaks. In yesterday’s special bulletin, we sold half of DraftKings (DKNG) and placed Duolingo (DUOL) on Hold, leaving us with 27% in cash. We’ll stand pat tonight, though are watching things closely and will be in touch if we have any more changes in the days ahead.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue January 8: Heads up: Because of MLK Day, next week’s issue will be published next Tuesday (January 16) after the close.

As for the market, we don’t want to repeat ourselves, but early January is known for sharp moves, and that might be playing out now. We’re not ignoring the short-term gyrations, especially if a stock really cracks key support, and, frankly, we’d expect some more tossing and turning, but we advise focusing more on the intermediate term—and on that front, the vast majority of evidence remains in the bull camp. We’re going to nudge our Market Monitor down to a level 7 to respect the wobbles we’ve seen, but overall we’re leaning bullish until the evidence changes.

This week’s list is an interesting one, with a batch of proven performers along with some off-the-bottom and more speculative situations. Our Top Pick is a name that was left for dead during the bear phase but has the makings of a powerful turnaround as revenue growth accelerates from modest levels and some newer offerings take root.

Movers & Shakers January 12: Last week saw a lot of leading stocks take some ugly hits, but in true January fashion, this week brought the reverse, with many strong snapbacks, including more than a few names that rebounded to new highs. It hasn’t hurt that interest rates backed off a bit (down seven basis points on the 10-year Treasury), too.

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update

Cabot Options Trader Weekly Update

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue January 2: Thank you for subscribing to the Cabot Value Investor. We hope you enjoy reading the January 2024 issue.

We review the stock market’s remarkable performance in 2023 and highlight our recommendations that produced notable gains along with our clunkers. Our view on the 2024 market is that stocks will have an average year, with the Magnificent Seven producing flat/modest returns at best. Readers should keep in mind quotes from Yogi Berra and Warren Buffett when considering market forecasts. Onward to 2024.

Please feel free to send me your questions and comments. This newsletter is written for you and the best way to get more out of the letter is to let me know what you are looking for.

Weekly Update January 9: It’s been widely noted that the stock market’s sloppy start to 2024 is among the worst in a decade, or longer. Traders and TV commentators carry on about how the first trading day, or week, or month, sets the tone for the entire year. “How goes January, so goes the year” is a frequently bandied saying. It’s enough to make an investor toss in the towel and wait until 2025.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue January 8: Stocks had a sluggish first week of 2024, but it’s not cause for concern yet. In fact, all of the Cabot Stock of the Week holdings are acting well enough that we haven’t had to subtract from the portfolio in weeks, allowing it to swell to 26 stocks with today’s new addition. It’s an undervalued dividend stock that is showing signs of life with interest rate cuts now firmly on the horizon – which should directly benefit its business. Tom Hutchinson just recommended the stock to his Cabot Dividend Investor audience.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue January 4: Although markets have stumbled a bit out of the gate, investors looking to see the S&P 500 build on the 11% advance in the final quarter of 2023 may not have long to wait. U.S. companies are due to start reporting results next week, with the big banks leading the way.

An election year like 2024 with a sitting president running is historically a bullish scenario for U.S. stocks. Since 1949, the S&P 500 is averaging a gain of nearly 13% in those election years, per the Stock Trader’s Almanac.

So let’s kick off the year by adding another aggressive growth stock.

Bi-weekly Update January 11: A major challenge in 2024 for investors and analysts alike will be separating the artificial intelligence (AI) “pretenders” from the “contenders.” Super Micro Computer (SMCI), a recent Explorer recommendation, was up 23% this week, and Exscientia (EXAI) shares were up 13% yesterday.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue January 4: This month we’re jumping into a small software company that provides solutions for a specific small- and mid-sized business (SMB) market.

While the market for SMB software has been tough for the last two years, this company’s revenue growth has accelerated and customers that bailed in 2022 are coming back. In short, best-of-breed software isn’t dead! And this player is about to become profitable too. Enjoy!

Weekly Update January 11: The first two weeks of 2024 have been a bit sloppy with the markets down the first week, strengthening a bit this week then back down again today as this morning’s inflation numbers (CPI) came in a little higher than expected.

Thus far small caps have lagged large caps this year at the index level, though it’s not worth overthinking it too much just 11 days into the year.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue January 10: Things look good for 2024. Inflation is down, interest rates have likely peaked, and there is no sign of recession. But you never know. It’s a tough game to predict the future of the market. However, certain trends are likely to persist.

It’s a good bet that interest rates have peaked. Sure, they could edge higher from here. But they are unlikely to soar to new highs past 5% for the 10-year Treasury. The situation would have to completely reverse for that to happen. Meanwhile, stocks that have been dragged lower by rising interest rates have come alive again.

These stocks, which have strong track records of market outperformance, are at historically cheap valuations, have established upward momentum, and are positioned ahead of a likely slowing economy.

Also, artificial intelligence is here to stay. Businesses must spend on it not only for competitive advantage, but as a matter of survival. The new technology will continue to be a strong growth catalyst for technology stocks. And the trend will continue regardless of what the Fed does, or the state of the economy, or who is elected president.

In this issue, I highlight a fantastic dividend stock whose long record of strong performance has been interrupted these last two years. It’s also a company that focuses on technology and will surely benefit from the proliferation of AI in the years ahead. The timing for this stock should be outstanding.

Weekly Update January 3: The new year is starting with big momentum. The S&P 500 had a torrid late-year rally where it soared about 16% between late October and the end of the year. Stocks closed out the year with nine straight up weeks, the longest streak since 2004.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue December 20: In the December Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities, we continue to lean into the market’s bullish trend. We dig into five modest growth companies with exposure to AI, social media/advertising, footwear, HR software and the exciting world of road paving.

As always, there’s something for everybody!

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue January 9: Quick Note: Our offices will be closed next Monday for Martin Luther King holiday, so your next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be sent to you on Wednesday, January 17. 2024 got off to a somewhat rocky start as the S&P 500 fell 1.8%, the Dow lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq lost 3.5% last week. And while the indexes fell there is rarely much to learn from the first week of the year as it is routinely “wonky,” with traders rotating from one sector to the next, and tax-related trading moving money out of recent winners.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue December 19: The market has had seven consecutive higher weeks. And the positive momentum should continue into the new year.

The S&P 500 is up 12.5% in the last seven weeks and 23% for 2023. But those returns are deceiving. Until the market rally broadened out recently, only seven large technology company stocks accounted for nearly all the gains.

Many stocks are still in a bear market. In fact, certain more interest rate-sensitive stocks recently fell to the lowest level since the trough of the pandemic market more than three years ago, although they have rebounded with falling interest rates recently.

Buying stocks in the throes of a bear market has proven to be a winning strategy over time. Buying stocks after they have already started to climb out of the lows has proven to be a winning strategy sooner.

The timing may be perfect for a rare opportunity to generate much higher returns than can normally be expected from stocks of defensive companies. In this issue, I highlight a defensive stock that had been a stellar performer before inflation and rising interest rates took hold. It is priced near the lowest valuations in its history and has recently been generating upward momentum.

Weekly Update January 9: The new year started with a whimper. Last week’s 1.5% down move ended a streak of nine consecutive up weeks for the S&P 500, the longest streak since 2004.

The streak had to end eventually. And a pullback after a 15% move higher is normal. Bull markets tend to have several 3% and 5% down moves. There may be more downside in the weeks ahead. But we are still in a market that is trending higher.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue December 27: In this issue, we discuss our Top Five Stocks for 2024. We also dissect and review what happened in the capital markets in 2023 and offer our outlook for the coming year.

This month’s Buy recommendation, Mohawk Industries (MHK), is a major global flooring manufacturer whose shares are deeply out of favor. We discuss three key questions when considering an investment in a cyclical company and describe how Mohawk passes all three with flying colors.

Weekly Update January 5: In today’s note, we discuss the recent earnings reports from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Our note also includes the monthly Catalyst Report and a summary of the January edition of the Cabot Turnaround Letter, which was published a week ago Wednesday.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue December 27: Our cannabis trades continue to perform very well, beating the market by more than tenfold since the last update, depending on the index position considered.

The AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS), is up 10.5%, and the AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX) is up 18.7% since I last suggested getting long cannabis on December 13. I suggested both as proxies for the sector, at the time.

Monthly Update November 13: There are three big developments in the cannabis space to report.

* A buyout of one of our portfolio names, which nets us 105% gains in four months.

* A confirmation that the Biden administration is serious about some major cannabis reform, which would be a huge catalyst for the group.

* A buyable selloff. Cannabis stocks sold off sharply Tuesday probably based on false fears that rescheduling won’t happen. I think that’s wrong, and the weakness is a buy.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine January: Most of us never take practical economics classes that dive into everyday finances, how to save, how to invest, or how to plan for the future. If you’ve taken an economics class at all, you probably learned more about supply and demand than you did about setting aside an emergency fund. That means that most of what we “know” about money we learned from our parents or just sort of picked up as we went along. So this month, let’s put to rest some of the most pernicious money myths and unfounded beliefs that keep us from achieving our long-term financial goals.

Stock of the Month January 11: Welcome to our TOP PICKS issue! For this issue, I asked the Cabot analysts to give me a couple of their top picks for 2024. And I hope you will be pleased with the diversity—market-cap and sector-wise—that the analysts have offered.

But first, let’s talk about the market.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Mike, I know you’ve written about Expedia (EXPE) a handful of times and keep it on the watch list, but I was wondering what you think about MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)?!

Mike: So, MMYT looks great – it’s just too thin for me so it doesn’t show up on my screens. But the numbers and chart are great, and if emerging markets start to pick up some relative performance (possibly if the Fed eases) then it should do well.