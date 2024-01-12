Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending January 12, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Week January 2, 2023 Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week January 2, 2023 Eli Lilly (LLY) Buy Cabot Growth Investor January 3, 2023 DraftKings (DKNG) Sell Half Cabot Explorer January 4, 2023 Lithium Americas (LAC) Sell Cabot Explorer January 4, 2023 SK Telecom (SKM) Buy Cabot Small-Cap Confidential January 4, 2023 Weave (WEAV) Buy Half