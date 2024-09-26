September 26, 2024

Sell Another Quarter of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

I’m recommending that we sell another one-quarter position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA).

We took our first one-quarter profit in BABA on September 17 after the stock hit our initial upside target of 90. The stock has since gone on to rally by an additional 15% and now stands at 104 as of early Thursday.

Recent fiscal and central bank intervention in China has been responsible for the stock’s strength. Earlier this summer, China’s central bank reduced its seven-day repo rate (the rate that commercial banks pay to borrow from the central bank) from 1.8% to 1.7%, which increased the country’s financial market liquidity. More recently, China’s government announced stimulus measures that include “living allowances” and cash handouts to the poor ahead of the 75th anniversary of Communist rule. The moves have been catalysts behind the latest strength in BABA and other Chinese ADRs.

With our latest move, we still own a one-half position in the stock as we wish to maintain some exposure to the powerful bull market in China. SELL A QUARTER

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

