October 18, 2024

It’s been another flat-to-up week, this time with the big-cap indexes and many growth measures either flat or up a smidge, while some of the broader indexes are up in the 1% to 2% range.

All in all, the evidence has improved during the past two to three weeks—it hasn’t been any type of dramatic blastoff, but, from a top-down perspective, we’re starting to see the buyers flex their muscle a bit, with many of the rangebound indexes and growth measures test the tops of the multi-month ranges, with a few nosing out to new highs. Again, it’s not some historic blastoff, but improvement.

More important to us—really since August soon after the mini-crash—is the action of individual stocks: We’re seeing strong names continue higher and new names emerge, and it’s from a variety of areas, from growth to cyclical to financial, etc.

Now, with that said, we’re not leaving our brain at the door: The election is less than three weeks away and earnings season is ramping up, which could easily prompt some hedging, especially given the fact that some near-term sentiment measures are elevated—we don’t take those as gospel at all, but it does raise risk a bit of some sort of correction, rotation or wobble.

Thus, we’re bullish, but as earnings season ramps and the election approaches, we’re still picking our entries carefully, focusing ideally on fresher names (breakouts in the past two to four weeks) or on initial pullbacks in very strong names (haven’t seen many of these yet). Overall, we’re leaving our Market Monitor at a level 8.

SUGGESTED BUYS

After a choppy few months, many precious metal stocks have ramped in recent days, and Wheaton (WPM) is one of the strongest—it nearly tripped our stop, but has since gone up to kiss new highs near 65. It’s not totally free and clear, but it’s possible the group is coming back into favor; a nibble here and buying more if it keeps rising makes sense, all with a tight stop near 61.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Klaviyo (KVYO) is off to a good start, though it is extended here – we think booking a little profit on today’s rally and holding the rest makes sense.

United Airlines (UAL) has gone bananas on earnings – take a few chips off the table and set your stop in the 60 to 61 area.

Full Sells

Coupang (CPNG) – technically fine, but we’ll take our small profit off the table as it doesn’t appear to be a real leader

KKR (KKR) – this one is a leader, but it hasn’t done much in the past month since our recommendation and earnings are coming up. We’ll take the small profit here.

Ryan Specialty (RYAN) – nothing “wrong” with it but seeing some wild trading (for how this stock trades) and resistance in the low 70s. We’ll book a small profit.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Arista Networks (ANET) near 377

Blackstone (BX) near 154

Carpenter Tech (CRS) near 144

Carrier (CARR) near 78.5

CBRE Group (CBRE) near 117.5

Clear Secure (YOU) near 32

Coherent (COHR) near 85

Freshpet (FRPT) near 134

GE Aerospace (GE) near 179

Modine Manufacturing (MOD) near 122

RH (RH) near 320

Southern Copper (SCCO) near 107

Toll Brothers (TOL) near 147

Uber (UBER) near 76.5

United Airlines (UAL) near 61

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) near 61

