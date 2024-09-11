September 11, 2024

Mama’s Creation (MAMA) Reports Q2

Mama’s Creation (MAMA), our micro-cap grocery company that’s a play on the growth in deli prepared food, reported a solid Q2 after the closing bell yesterday that slightly surpassed expectations. Revenue grew by 14% to $28.4 million versus expectations of $28.1 million while EPS of $0.03 was in line. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million beat expectations of $2.2 million. “Expectations” reflect the consensus estimates of only four analysts, so not a large sample size.

Turning to the outlook, management talked about how the major cost pressures of construction and CapEx (doubling chicken capacity) and seasonal commodity pricing headwinds (especially chicken) should be in the rearview mirror and that they expect margins to increase back to historical highs in the coming quarters.

Management also talked about gaining a toehold in Walmart (WMT) with a couple of products set to appear in 2,000 stores starting in a few weeks as well as a major win with Costco (COST) which will carry the company’s sauce across the Northeast as well as Mama’s three-pound meatball sleeve in six regions (two of which are new).

Stepping back, this is one of those companies with a growth profile that likely appeals more to detail-oriented investors as there is a lot of fine-tuning, operational improvement-type stuff going on in the background that needs to be appreciated as it supports the splashier (relatively speaking) strategies of growing into more and bigger stores, M&A and new product introductions that are more likely to move the stock when they are announced.

I liked what I heard on the conference call. MAMA stock is trading down about 5% on the day, which may be more a reflection of general market conditions than anything stock-specific here. The few analysts that follow the stock have bumped up price targets, likely happy to hear that management sees higher margins and is sticking with its 2024 outlook for double-digit revenue growth.

MAMA remains a buy. Buy

