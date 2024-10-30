October 30, 2024

Enovix (ENVX) Reports Q3

Shares of our silicon battery startup Enovix (ENVX) are trading up nicely today after the company reported Q3 results after the close yesterday. Lots to cover here so I’ll bullet point the most relevant stuff then give my two cents:

Q3 Results and Q4 Guidance



Q3 revenue of $4.3 million vs. $4.1 million expected. Most revenue from Routejade

Q3 EPS of -$0.17 vs. -$0.21 expected

Closed Q3 with $200.9 million in cash; burned $30.7 million in OpEx and $19.5 million in CapEx

Guidance for Q4: Revenue $8 - $10 million (consensus $7.4 million).

Material Deals

Announced development agreement with leading China smartphone OEM with top-five market share. Second deal of this type so far. Expected launch date in late-2025.

2024 Milestone Updates

EX-2M battery first samples to be shipped in Q4 2024 (current quarter)

High volume production line SAT (site acceptance testing) completion expected by end of 2024

Agility Line (low volume) hit 80% yields on EX-1M battery.

2025 - 26 Targets



Mass production for smartphone and IOT customers expected late-2025

Second production line ordering to begin late-2025

EX-2M to enter full-scale mass production in 2026.

Thoughts

Enovix remains a believer vs. non-believer story, and this quarterly update doesn’t change that. But clear progress is being made in the right direction. Yes, it would be nice to know the names of companies Enovix is working with, get production schedules, volume clues, etc. But the company isn’t there yet. Based on the timeline and milestones given in this update, investors should be looking at mid-2025 for the puzzle pieces to start falling into place and the stock to really start working (my best guess) and kiss goodbye to these frustrating up and down cycles. That said, should management convince potential customers to disclose their names sooner, I think the market would reward the stock. Looming in the background is the reality that Enovix will likely tap the equity market with a secondary offering upon any major, positive announcement that drives up the stock. That’s fine, provided the news is “dilution worthy.” This is part of the game of early-stage investing, you just gotta be patient. BUY

