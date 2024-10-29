October 29, 2024

Sell Remaining Quarter of TransMedics Group (TMDX)

We went into the TransMedics (TMDX) Q3 earnings report yesterday afternoon with a quarter of our original position and lingering questions about the underlying trends in the business. The company reported results well short of expectations.

What the disappointing Q3 results and conference call Q&A showed, yet again, is that organ transplant is an insanely complex market with a lot of variables. Add in a logistics business (TransMedics Aviation) and it gets even more so. Many analysts on the call were struggling to understand the various moving parts.

The bottom line is that, while there are many valid reasons why TransMedics missed expectations by a relatively wide margin in Q3, ranging from a nationwide dip in transplant volumes to planes that were down for service, the stock is likely going to be in the penalty box for a while.

In order for TMDX to get back into rally mode we’ll need, for starters, solid evidence that concerns over competitive threats (which management said are way overblown) are fading, that transplant volumes are picking up again, and that management has a tighter handle on how to handle the aviation business.

I think it’ll be a while before we have enough clarity to want to own TMDX.

With plenty of other opportunities out there, and just a quarter of our position left, let’s book the gain (which is still over 150%) and move on. We can come back later, if we want. SELL LAST QUARTER

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



