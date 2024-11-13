November 13, 2024

Zeta Global (ZETA): Nibble, Bite or Spit Out?

By far the most questions I’m getting right now are about Zeta (ZETA). You read my update yesterday, and it was bullish. Analysts increased price targets from the mid-30s into the low 40s, with some going up to 50.

But the stock looks like garbage. It fell 23% yesterday and is down another 6% today. It’s trading near 26.5 as I write this.

That would sound scary, but of course, ZETA raced 34% higher over the five days heading into earnings so context is key. As of right now, it’s just a little below where it was prior to the pre-earnings rally.

So, do we nibble on a few shares, bite off a bigger chunk, or spit it out and lock in the 110% gain we currently have?

My advice lies somewhere between nibble and bite. Which means I’m moving ZETA to buy today.

My thinking goes like this. The quarter was very good, but 2025 guidance was conservative, which is par for the course here. To be fair, it wasn’t really even guidance. Management was more like, “Yeah, we’re fine with what you analysts are saying as far as what you expect in 2025. But we’ll dial in our guidance and let you know what we’re thinking in February.”

In response, ZETA stock has fallen. This is out of sync with what many other glamour growth stocks have done lately, which stinks. But, we have a rather clear line of support at 25.8, which is very close to where the stock is now. Buying now in anticipation of ZETA finding support there is a logical strategy for the risk-tolerant.

If ZETA cracks support, it may make sense to spit it out. But if it doesn’t, then all is good (for now).

Therefore, I’m moving to buy. Whether you nibble or bite is up to you. BUY

