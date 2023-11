Duolingo (DUOL) Moves to Hold

After rallying 21% last Thursday (the day after reporting Q3 results) and another 5% on Friday, shares of Duolingo (DUOL) are now trading at an all-time high above 205 (their 2021 high) and roughly 35% above our entry point. The stock could certainly work higher from here but in the short term I don’t love this as a buy point – DUOL has just moved too far too fast. Let’s move to hold and sit back and see what happens. HOLD HALF