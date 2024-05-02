May 2, 2024

Enovix (ENVX) Up On Q1 Results and Development Agreement

Shares of Enovix (ENVX) are indicated to open nicely higher this morning after the company reported Q1 results and stated a development agreement with a major smartphone OEM (sixth largest by volume) that’s likely based in China given management’s prior commentary on these players being “first in line.”

First the results. Revenue was $5.3 million (ahead of $3.5 - $4.5 million guidance) due to IoT battery sales. As we know, Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) on the Gen2 Agility Line in Malaysia is done. FAT is almost done for the high-volume Gen2 Autoline (should be in production in Q3). Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) is approaching completion such that samples of EX-1M batteries should be coming off the line before the end of the month (i.e., in Q2).

Management is working to reduce fixed costs and sees potential to slash $35 million annualized by the end of the year, with the goal of propelling Enovix toward profitability (once sales volumes ramp, obviously). The company ended Q1 with $262.4 million in cash and equivalents after spending $35 million on operations and $15.1 million on capex (i.e., about $50 million total). ENVX stock price performance lately signals some investor concern over financing. Management said it is considering customer financing and project financing options, but a lot will depend on how demand/sales shape up since CapEx is flexible. It sounds like additional production lines will run around $60 million (lower than the first line).

The company reached a joint development agreement with a top five global smartphone manufacturer which means a lot of back and forth starting now to get the exact battery size into the desired phone model. Enovix is also shipping samples built in Fremont, CA to six of the top eight global smartphone OEMs. We will see what develops there.

Nearer term, revenue from IoT batteries is expected to ramp up while smartphone batteries should be the main driver starting in the second half of 2025 given a nine-to-twelve-month qualification process.

In terms of product development, Enovix is advancing both battery designs with silicon and those with graphite (product portfolio acquired last year).

Second-quarter guidance was updated to revenue in a range of $3 - $4 million with adjusted EPS of -$0.22 to -$0.28. This is “fine.” We care more about the timing of production ramp and what happens in 2025 and beyond.

Remember, the big-picture pitch for Enovix is that demand for battery density is going up as energy demand for smartphones and other electronics rises. AI is only accelerating that trend. Enovix appears to have battery technology that can offer this energy density.

Once the company’s batteries are fully qualified for at least one manufacturer’s smartphone and orders start to come in, the company will likely raise capital. Concerns around shareholder dilution are valid, however, assuming expected volume/demand ramp is as significant as planned, Enovix “should” be able to raise capital from a much stronger position than it’s in right now. Maintain at buy. BUY

